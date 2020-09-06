War’ over four-yearold boy in Ebonyi

• I want my baby now, mom insists

On Wednesday, September 23, Baby Ifeoma, a boy, will turn four years old. Since when he was born in 2016, he has never set his eyes on his mother, due to series of battles – emotional, physical and legal that have been raging since he came to this planet. UCHENA INYA reports

His mother, Ifeoma (surname withheld) had developed mental health challenges moments she completed her compulsory oneyear National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). This made her to abscond from home to Abakaliki, Ebonyi State. Ifeoma is 27, a graduate of University of Jos (UNIJOS) and native of Abba Community, Njikoka Local Government Area, Anambra State.

While roaming the streets in Abakalili and in her state, a man whose identity could not be ascertained, took advantage of her and forcefully had a carnal knowledge of her. She took in and after nine months gave birth to a boy. A good Samaritan, who saw her under the bridge while in labour, took her to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki where she received proper medical attention.

Due to the nature of her health challenge, the medical personnel who attended to her did not allow her contact with her bundle of joy as they took the baby to the neo –natal section where they gave him proper medical treatment.

After the medics had certified him fit, they handed him over the Ebonyi State Ministry of Women Affairs. As if by telepathy, immediately the ministry representatives took custody of Ifeoma, his mother ran out of the hospital.

However, one Special Assistant to the Commissioner for Women Affairs by name Steve Ali, allegedly requested the military to hand over Ifeoma to him for fostering. They acceded to his request as Ali and his wife became Ifeoma’s foster parents.

They named him Chukwudi Ali. Also, they sought for a proper and legal adoption, which process is still in progress until the baby’s biological parents would surface and demand that he be released to them.

The Ali family, it was further learnt, had not male child.

Battle for baby Ifeoma begins

Barely 18 months after, Ifeoma and his family surfaced and demanded that the baby be given to them. But Ali and his wife refused to release the child.

This could be likened to the story of two women who fought over one baby as recorded in the Holy Bible. However, Ali and wife, Martina Chito Ali would not take it lightly, they proceeded to the state high court to challenge the action of Ifeoma and family.

The Court ruled in favour of the latter. It ordered the State Ministry of Women Affairs to recover the child from Ali and wife and hand over to the biological mother (Ifeoma). Also, it ordered the Ifeoma family to use any legal means and retrieve the baby from Ali and wife.

In the judgment dated 17th June, 2020 with number HAB/77/2019 a copy of which was obtained by Sunday Telegraph, Steve Ali and his wife, Martina Chito Ali were Applicants while the state Ministry of Women Affairs, the Commissioner for the Ministry, Mrs. Rebecca Ogbuewu and HOD Chief Development of the Ministry, Mr. Godwin Igwe were the respondents.

The state Chief Judge, Justice Anslem Nwigwe in his ruling said:“The actual mother of the child being fostered by the applicants who was described/identified as a homeless social mother with psychiatric manifestation as in exhibit A of the respondents which is unchallenged by the applicants goes to show that the abandonment of the child was not a voluntary act of the mother.

“From the evidence before the court and the circumstance of this case, the applicants have not made out a case for the relief of Mandamus to be granted against the respondents.

“Have the applicants made out a case for the relief of prohibition to be made against the respondents stopping them from retrieving the baby from them? “From the evidence before the court and the circumstances of this case, the respondents having discovered the mother and family of the said baby, this court cannot in the interest of justice stop them from uniting him with his biological mother. “I have perused Section 169 of the Evidence Act and I am of the view that it favours the respondents.

It is my further view that interest of justice will frown at my granting this application. “From the foregoing and all I have stated above this application of the applicants for an order of Mandamus and Prohibition against the respondents fails and accordingly dismissed. The sole issue of the applicants is resolved against them in favour of the respondents.”

Despite the court ruling on the matter, the Alis refused to release the child to the actual mother. The family and the state Ministry of Women Affairs then wrote to the state Commissioner of Police requesting him to send his men for the recovery of the baby.

The police went to Ali for the recovery of the baby but to no avail. Ali said he has appealed the judgment of the high court which ordered him to release the baby to the state Ministry of Women Affairs.

But both the Ministry of Women Affairs and the family of Ifeoma said they have not been served any appeal on the matter.

The case therefore remained ading – dong affairs.

I want my baby now, mother insists

A visibly angry and disappointed Ifeoma while narrating her ordeal in the hands of a man who put her in the family way, told Sunday Telegraph during the week that all she wants is her baby.

Her words: “When I completed my NYSC, I developed mental illness. I used to hear voices telling me to flee from home and I ran away from home in 2016. As I ran away from home, I was raped by one man like that. After he raped me, I came back home and I and my people didn’t know I was pregnant.

So, my tummy started protruding and my sister told me that I am pregnant. I ran away again out of the house. I continued roaming everywhere and I got to Ebonyi State.

“I looked for admission in Ebonyi State but I couldn’t get admission and that was how I knew Ebonyi State. I went to Jos and that was where I got admission. While in Ebonyi State, I was sleeping under the bridge that time I was having mental sickness. I gave birth to a baby boy under the bridge. Some people that saw me, took me to a nearby hospital.

There in the hospital, they took my baby to a new born unit where they were attending to him. They asked me the name I will like my baby to answer and I told them Ifeoma Chukwu, I named him after my name.

“They gave me serious medical attention and I returned to my normal senses and recovered fully. When I recovered, I went to them to give me my baby but they refused to give me the baby.

Because I didn’t have anybody around me, I left the baby in the hospital and went home. I want my baby, I want my baby back. When I came to collect my baby with my people, they now said that they gave my baby to one man for adoption”.

Couple demand N500m before they‘ll release our child -Sister

Ifeoma’s elder sister, Nzenwa Chukwu explained that all the efforts her family made to retrieve the baby from Ali have continued to hit the rock. She alleged that police was colluding with Ali by refusing to recover the baby and hand over to their family. She alleged that Ali through his Lawyer demanded the sum of N500million before the child would be released to them. She said: “My sister graduated from University of Jos and was mobilized for NYSC.

On completion of the NYSC, we noticed she was mentally ill and we commence her treatment. We combined both conventional and faith where doctors prayed for her. One day, she ran out the house, we later got her in Upper Iweka, where she was begging for alms. We got her home and noticed she was pregnant.

“We continued treating her. In the process of treating her, she ran out of the house again and we were like since we are in Anambra, we will definitely get her. We searched for her and got her under the bridge again where she was begging.

When we got her home, we noticed that she was no longer carrying the pregnancy. We took her to where they were praying for her and when she got herself, she told us that she gave birth to a baby boy in Ebonyi State.

“She took us to a federal hospital where she was delivered of the baby. When we got there, the doctors and nurses started asking her why she abandoned her baby and ran away and we looked at ourselves and said that what she told us that she gave birth was true.

So, someone told us that we should get a lawyer that a lawyer must be involved in our case, when we got home; we got lawyer who wrote to the Chief Medical Director of the hospital.

The Medical Director told us that the baby was no longer with the hospital that the baby has been taken to Ministry of Women Affairs, Abakaliki.

“We went to the Ministry of Women Affairs Abakaliki for the recovery of the baby. We met a Head of Department in the ministry who asked us to go back and address the letter to the Commissioner that the baby is under the Commissioner for Women Affairs care. We then wrote to the commissioner. After about six, seven months, the commissioner wrote back to our lawyer and asked us to come to Abakaliki for a meeting.

We honoured the meeting invitation by the commissioner and she was not available for the meeting. “Our lawyer wrote to the commissioner again and she fixed a new date for the sitting and when we came to Abakaliki for the second meeting, we met the wife of the SA to the commissioner instead of the husband. But Steve Ali, the SA to the commissioners once came to our house and told us that the government of Ebonyi State sent him to investigate the matter. We had a fruitful discussion and he told us that he will report to the ministry his findings. ‘The commissioner invited us for another meeting and I noticed that the same man that said that the government was the one that sent him to come and see us is the one that is holding our baby.

I asked him, so you are the one holding our baby and he didn’t say anything. After every said and done, the wife was like being stubborn and said that the child should not be released. Because of transport fare from Anambra to Ebonyi and other things involved, we decided to get lawyer here in Ebonyi State so that it will be easier for us.

“I was in the high court over the matter and the HOD of that Ministry of Women Affairs asked me to bring the educational qualification of my sister so that the judge will see that the people that trained her in the university can take care of the baby since Steve Ali claimed that he has gone to our place and discovered that we don’t have money let alone training the baby. I gave the HOD the documents of my sister on her educational qualification. “The police invited the man and told him (Steve) Ali to release the baby to us but he refused. The police was angry and arrested him. While in the police, he called his lawyer who came and bailed him.

The lawyer now said that the case over the baby of my sister is now in court. The lawyer said that the Ministry of Women Affairs should give them N500million for the child to be released. Because of this, the matter lingered. “Around June this year, our lawyer told us that judgment on the matter has been passed, that the court said we should use any force to collect our baby.

The police went to the man’s house for recovery of our baby and Steve Ali refused again. Our lawyer directed us to go to National Human Rights Commission to report the matter. We started looking for the baby when he was a year and six months.

The baby was delivered on 23rd September 2016. The Ministry of Women Affairs ordered us to come and collect our baby since court has ordered the release of the child but Steve Ali’s lawyer said no ruling on the matter had been served them, that they have not seen the court judgment. The lawyer said he has appealed the judgment.”

Police don’t want to do their job on this matter -Ministry

The Ministry of Women Affairs while reacting to the whole thing, accused the state police command of refusing to do the right thing by recovering the child from Ali when it approached the police to do so following the judgment of the high court over the matter.

The state’s Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Rebecca Ogbuewu explained that the ministry has been working very hard for the recovery of baby Ifeoma but that the police have been drawing the hand of clock backwards by refusing to do what it supposed to do over the matter. “Everybody is working towards recovering baby Ifeoma and I pray we recover him.

We have written reminder to the police to recover the child, we have not been served of any paper from appeal court or whatso- ever, so why telling me they have gone to a high court, police is the one that don’t want to do their job in this matter by recovering the baby.

“The child didn’t develop wings. Baby Ifeoma was handed to the Ministry of Women Affairs in 2017 and we don’t have a home. We normally keep a child in motherless baby’s home and once a child is over one year, motherless baby’s home don’t take the child from us.

So, my SA then, the late wife and may her soul rest in peace, foster the baby Ifeoma. After a year and some months, a Lawyer called me from Asaba that she is Ifeoma’s Lawyer. I said okay. “She said that they have written me and they have waited and they didn’t see any response from me. I told her I have not seen such a letter on my table and when I go to office I will demand for the letter.

The letter was brought when I travelled out of the country. When I came in, they brought it to me after reading the letter that Ifeoma is now suitable to take care of her baby, I told my HOD Child Development to invite the two parents both the foster parents and the biological mother’s family which he did and I held a meeting with the two families in my office and that was in 2018.

‘I invited the two families but eventually on the foster parent side, it was only the late wife that came, my SA then, Steve Ali didn’t come. There was heated arguments during the meeting. After the meeting, the late wife, Mrs. Ali, who was a lawyer told me she was not going to hand over the child to the Ministry, that were where the family of the child all this while, that it is now they were coming to take the child. “I told her that you are not acting like a lawyer, that you know that if you argue this case till the end of the world you are not going to win this case. She said that she is heading to court, I said okay if that’s what you want you can go.

“The next thing she did is to serve my H.O.D Child first, the next one was me and the Ministry. Since last year, the case has been in the court and once the case is in the court, we had nothing to do than to wait. Sometime last month, the judgment came out and it was in the favour of the Ministry.

“I waited for Mr. Ali to bring back the child, we wrote to him to bring back baby Ifeoma to the Ministry of Women Affairs, we didn’t see him nor the child, I now wrote to the police to help us recover the child after the judgment. “We don’t have rights to give out a child for adoption, we have the right to foster a child and the foster parents did not complete the process of adoption.

Before you foster a child in this ministry, we have a handout that has all the laws guiding it and we must give you to study and he Mr Ali is one of us here, he knows everything about fostering a child, he has the handout. I don’t know about any illegal adoption by Ali, at least I have the right to sign any documents before fostering or adoption of a child, I have not signed anything for adoption, if there is any I don’t know.

“He is an adult, you cannot predict an adult, even when this thing was happening, personally I went to the wife for the first time and pleaded, I said please you are a Lawyer you know what is right, I don’t need to stretch this matter, you know what is involved and the woman kept saying the same thing.

So for me I noticed that the woman was the one fine tuning the whole matter, what of now the woman is no more alive and Steve is still going the same way, I can’t say I know him 100 percent nobody knows a man 100%,” she stated.

We were not notified on time on baby Ifeoma’s cases- Police

The State Police Command has denied allegation that it was frustrating the recovery of the child. It alleged that Ifeoma and family didn’t notify the Command on the matter of time before going to court.

The police spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah said Ifeoma’s family ought to have reported the matter to the police immediately the man refused to release the child to them. “If it should be an illegal adoption, I think the police should have known from the beginning, because such a matter should have been reported to the police in writing.

“Yes she is now well, maybe the parents didn’t know they are supposed to have reported by writing a petition to the Commissioner of Police narrating their story, and the matter would have been investigated. But how do we get to know the matter was already in court, they took a civil action against the accused person before coming to the police.

“When they came to the police on this matter, it made the police to be handicapped because court of competent jurisdiction was already on the matter. As soon as the magistrate or the judge takes action on the matter and maybe the judgement comes in favour of the complaint we can go ahead and investigate and receive the baby from the foster parents to the real,” Odah stated.

We want to know why there is disrespect to rule of law on this matter-NHRC

Meanwhile, the National Human Right Commission (NHRC), Ebonyi state has vowed that justice must prevail on the case. The state Coordinator of NHRC, Okorie Christopher Onyekachi stated this while reacting to the matter. Okorie said the Commission wants to know why there should be disrespect to the rule of law over the case and that as far as it is concerned, the Commission will stand behind the rule of law.

“The law is very clear on the issue of adoption or even fostering. We are advising the members of the public to always play by the rules of the law. Section 131 of Child Rights Law of Ebonyi State makes it abundantly clear ‘the court shall not make an adoption order in respect of a child unless the parents of the child or where there is or surviving parents, the guardian of the child consents to the adoption’.

This is so clear and very direct and from the documents before us, the court has equally ruled in this regard,” he said.

When contacted, Steve Ali told Sunday Telegraph on phone that he has instructed his Lawyer on what to do on the judgment of the court which was against him on the matter. He promised to give his lawyer’s contact to our correspondent which he did not

