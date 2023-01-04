War Risk: FG battles Lloyds over $1.55bn charge on Nigerian cargoes

Bayo Akomolafe Moves by Lloyd of London and other insurance firms to keep imposing an annual $1.55billion charged on Nigerian bound cargoes under the guise of War Risk Insurance premium is being contested by the Federal Government. War risk insurance is a type of insurance that covers damage due to acts of war, including invasion, insurrection, rebellion and hijacking. It has two components: war risk liability, which covers people and items inside the craft, and calculated based on the indemnity amount, and war risk hull, which covers the craft itself and is calculated based on the value of the craft. In 2020, Oceans Beyond Piracy (OBP) report revealed that the total cost of additional war risk area premiums incurred by Nigeria-bound ships transiting the Gulf of Guinea

was $55 million in 2020, while 35 per cent of ships transiting the area also carried additional kidnap and ransom insurance totaling $100 million as a maximum risk zone in the Gulf of Guinea. At the graduation ceremony of the third batch of the maritime security unit, technicians and mechanics of unarmed area vehicles, armoured personnel carriers of the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure in Port Harcourt, the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, explained that the country had done so much to stamp out piracy on its territorial waters and the Gulf of Guinea. Jamoh said that since setting up of the deep blue project, Nigeria had maintained a zero pirate attack, stressing that the two recent pirate incidents on Nigerian waters were unsuccessful. He explained that imposition of war risk insurance on all Nigerian bound cargoes was a deadly blow on the economy as its negative impact on cost of goods is felt by all sundry. According to him, “Nigeria is an import dependent country, it is either what we consume is im

ported or the materials for making them are imported, therefore, such insurance premium which is a penalty for the insecurity we then had on our waters translated into high cost of goods in the market.” He noted that the Federal Government would resubmit demand for removal of Nigeria from War Risk Insurance status. The director-general said that the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) had visited Nigeria and inspected the equipment and facilities and admitted that the collaborations and cohesion achieved by the Deep Blue Project must be studied by the 175 member countries. Jamoh explained that it was imperative for Lloyd of London to remove Nigeria from the punitive war risk insurance, which makes shipping to Nigeria very expensive, leading to inflation and making Nigeria’s produce not competitive in the global market. He said an import-dependent country like Nigeria would be bleeding from high import charges. Meanwhile, Japan, the world’s

top importer of liquefied natural gas, said that it was working with marine insurers in the country to ensure LNG imports from Russia are not jeopardised in the wake of the latest sanctions against Moscow. It was gathered that three companies from Japan, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, Sompo Japan Insurance and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, had announced that they would stop offering insurance coverage for ship damage caused by the war in Russian waters as from January 1, 2023. The decision came after reinsurers from western countries ended their insurance coverage. The Japanese Government asked the insurers to take on additional risks to resume providing insurance for ship owners transporting LNG from Shakalin-2, which is of strategic importance for Japanese energy security. Around nine per cent of Japan’s LNG imports come from Russia. The likely shippers that could be affected are Japan’s industry majors Mitsui OSK Lines and Nippon Yusen. The three insurers are reportedly planning to negotiate the resumption of the cover with reinsurers.

