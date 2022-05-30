War, ruthless enemy of nations, says Artman Eni 

Amidst the echoing and reported widespread racism against Africans leaving Ukraine, amongst which are many Nigerian students, German-based Nigerian artist, Emmanuel Eni, aka ‘Blackman in European Kitchen’, has reflected sadly over the touching issue, which many of the victims continue to recall as traumatising.

The serially published poet averred that to avoid segregation and probable boycott every nation must be united in the same spirit of loving and caring for each other, noting that “the ruthless enemy of nations is war”.

The poet-artist also advised the African Union and African governments to regularly reach out to the world through “No to Racism and Discrimination” outreach campaigns to create a circular bond and reinforce the protective mantle for Africans, as well as for other so-called developing countries with the less-privileged lands, while denouncing the state of war between Russia and Ukraine, which has manifested a great humanitarian crises and the rise of a new exodus of refugees.

The Nigerian-German Art Star and poet, who has always propagated African civilisation being in balance with world civilisations, which is his signature themes’ in many of his works, also called on the Nigerian government to look for urgent ways to strike good oil business deals with the western countries who have been suffering a great scarcity because of the Russian/Ukrainian war. This has driven the price of petrol to never experienced heights.

He reiterated that it is the time for Africa to take up opportunities to manage its own oil industry, through lurking new deals with European partners so as to secure the production and refining of enough oil for oil based products for Nigerians as well as for Nigeria’s needing partners. According to him, this will go a long way in boosting the Nigerian, African world economy at large.

