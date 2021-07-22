News

Ward congress: Abia APC gives conditions for participation

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has allayed the fears of members who are interested in the July 30, ward Congress that the party has any favoured candidate. Addressing journalists yesterday on the level of preparedness for the Congress, the party chairman, Donatus Nwankpa, said the process leading to the exercise in the state had officially begun. According to him, every member was free to contest any position provided they were registered members and voters regardless of whether they contested in the past. Flanked by officials of the party from the National secretariat sent to supervise the sale of forms, the chairman however, declared that some offices have certain educational qualifications which automatically disqualifies those without it. Nwankpa said the form for chairmanship position would go for N10,000 while deputy chairman and other positions would be obtained with N5000 and N2000 respectively. He said: “The process leading to APC Congress in Abia State has officially begun. The newly registered members of the party are invited to purchase the forms. The officials are here to monitor the sale of forms. “No special preference, everyone is free to come forward whether they participated in previous election or not. Just show your membership card and evidence of payment.” Nwankpa reiterated the no zoning stance of the party in 2023 in Abia State, affirming that the party was interested in someone who would give the people good governance.

