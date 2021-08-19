News

Ward congress: Ex-deputy gov, APC leaders petition Abiodun over alleged fraud

Top leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State have petitioned Governor Dapo Abiodun over the alleged fraud in the outcome of the recent ward congress of the ruling party in Ijebu North Local Government Area. In the petition dated August 16, 2021, the APC chiefs alleged that the lists of elected executives at the congresses “were changed throughout the 11 wards in the local government.” Ex-Deputy Governor of the state, Prince Segun Adesegun, who was Director-General of the Dapo Abiodun Campaign Organisation (DACO) in 2019, tops the list of those who endorsed the petition. A member of the House of Assembly, Dare Kadiri, Alhaja Tola Quadri, Jayeola Olusola (Transition Chairman, Ijebu North), Prince Bode Adesegun (Assistant State Secretary), Bayo Adenuga (former Vice Chairman), Otunba Solomon Oduyemi (former Consultant), Chief Trimisimi Ogunkoya (former State Exco) and Mrs. Oduneye Ronke (former Senatorial Woman Leader) are among those who signed the petition. According to them, the results of the APC congresses supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other monitoring agencies were changed throughout the wards in Ijebu North

