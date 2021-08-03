Ward Congress: Lagos APC considered all interests before arriving at consensus-Oladejo

Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, has said the outcome of last Saturday’s ward congress in the state was a positive referendum on the unity and strength of the ruling party.

This is as he berated some members of the party who are bent on playing the role of opposition with the ruling party.

Fielding questions on Channels Television programme, Politics Today, Oladejo said the party leadership in the state agreed to a consensus before the ward congress and that was binding on all interests.

He disclosed that all factions and groups were given fair opportunities to participate in the congress but they decided to boycott the exercise.

Oladejo said, “The party is not divided in Lagos. It is only few people that are grandstanding and playing the role of opposition within the ruling party. And that can only lead to internally displaced politicians because that is how they are going to end up. You just need to conform to certain rules and regulations and the constitution of the party.

“As we countdown to elections, we will find a way to mend fences and to bring everybody together to achieve coalition and forming a common front to win elections. And that is why we are successful as a party in the state.”

Speaking on the conduct of the congress in the state, he said, “The process leading to the ward congress was well advertised, the guidelines and what members who are interested in contesting the ward positions are expected to do. The guidelines were well-publicized in the papers.

“Before Saturday morning the forms have been on sale for days at the state secretariat of the party. The truth of the matter remains that the group led by Jide Adediran decided to compose themselves as opposition within the ruling party. They have refused to identify with the state secretariat of the party because that group actually contested the last congress and they said they have their own parallel executive.

“Abuja definitely would not be dealing with a caucus within the party. The party will deal with the duly recognized executive of the party at the state level. So, the forms were sent to the state and if they refuse to buy the forms at the state secretariat, they would have themselves to blame.

“This is politics. It is not activism. When you belong to a political party like any other group or association, you must be prepared to conform to certain guidelines and constitutions as it were. So, what they have simply done was to boycott the congress to the best of my knowledge because they refused to buy the forms and follow the guidelines. So, the ward congress committee was duly constituted that the committee from Abuja to oversee the congress in Lagos also held stakeholders meeting which everybody attended where we agree to a consensus,” he said.

Oladejo said those who are not comfortable with the outcome of the congress can approach the appeal committee set up for the ward congress and table their grievances. He said the party is not worried about the group going to court to challenge the outcome of the congress. He noted that those who agreed to consensus are in the majority and would sustain the position even at the national level.

