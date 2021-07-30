Ward Congress: Lagos APC stakeholders’ meet over consensus

Wale Elegbede

Ahead of Saturday’s nationwide ward congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stakeholders of the party in Lagos State have held statewide meetings across the 20 local governments and 37 LCDAS in preparation for tommorow’s ward congress.

The meeting was sequel to the directive of the National Caretaker Committee to bring all party leaders and members together to rubs minds on the forthcoming congresses towards achieving cohesion and acceptable consensus.

Recall that the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) of the Lagos State APC has said the party will adopt a consensus arrangement for its ward executives.

Addressing journalists on behalf of the GAC members after the council meeting held at Lagos House, Marina, on Wednesday, Tajudeen Olusi said the body had directed all leaders and party officers to dialogue in the spirit of brotherhood to decide those who were going to lead the party after congresses.

The GAC, the highest decision making body of Lagos State APC, comprised prominent leaders of the party across the state

According to a statement issued by the party’s spokesperson, Hon. Seye Oladejo, said at the various meetings of stakeholders held, it was agreed on the desirability of a consensus arrangement that will consider all interests and unite the party as we count-down to the next national elections.

“The carnival like meetings admonished all members to participate actively in the congresses and uphold party discipline at all times.

“The event presented the newly elected local government chairmen, vice chairmen and councilors an opportunity to express their commitment appreciation to all and sundry for the mandate to serve the people,” he said.

