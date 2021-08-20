Ward congress: Ogun senators petition appeal panel

Two sitting Ogun State senators have petitioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Congress Appeal Committee over the conduct of the recent ward congresses of the party in the state. Lekan Mustapha from Ogun East and Tolu Odebiyi (Ogun West) sent their petitions to the fiveman appeal panel sitting Abeokuta. Chairman of the Appeal committee, Mr. Segun Ojo, disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. Ojo revealed that the committee set up by the national body of the party to resolve all issues surrounding the conduct of the exercise had so far received three petitions.

New Telegraph learnt that the panel on Wednesday invited all petitioners to defend their petitions. It was further learnt that yesterday’s session was stormy as journalists were excused from the Conference Hotel venue for the sitting. Ojo said: “All the petitioners have the interest of the party at heart.

They want the party to be strong and united. “There is no acrimony in the party in the State. The APC is in government in the state and we will not allow anyone to disrupt the peace of the state or disorganised the party.” He promised that the committee would make its recommendations known and submit its report to the national body.

Like this: Like Loading...