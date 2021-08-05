Ward Congress: Why Ondo APC adopted consensus process, by Isiaka

The Chairman of the Ondo State Ward Congress Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboyega Isiaka, yesterday disclosed that the party in the state had adopted consensus mode of election before the arrival of the committee from the national level. Isiaka, who stated this while briefing newsmen at the party’s secretariat in Akure, the Ondo State capital, said with the development, there was no parallel election of party executives into the 203 wards in the state. The chairman, who admitted that there were little skirmishes during the ward congress, said all issues arising from the congress had been resolved by the party leaders and the committee. While maintaining that the adoption of the consensus mode of election made the job of the committee easier, Isiaka, who visited all the three senatorial districts of the state, said the ward congress was conducted throughout the state without any hitch.

