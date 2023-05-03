WARDC Asks Buhari To Sign Sexual Harassment Bill Into Law

…urges National Assembly to reconsider five gender bills

The Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) and her cluster members Womanifesto, GECORN, NCAA, Gender Mobile and SAGE with the support of USAID through Palladium, have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the sexual harassment bill into law.

WARDC also called on the National Assembly to reconsider the passage of the five gender bills in the ongoing constitution amendment process in Nigeria.

The five bills consist of having 111 special seats for women in the National Assembly to address the low representation of women, ensure affirmative action for women in political party administration to enable participation and voice, and a bill that sought to grant citizenship to foreign-born husbands of a Nigerian woman.

The fourth proposal is allocating at least 10 per cent affirmative action to ministerial appointment positions and the fifth bill sought to ensure indigeneship rights to women to avoid the discrimination and violence women suffer in a bid to participate effectively in society.

The call was made on Wednesday in Lagos at the one-day knowledge-building roundtable with media chiefs.

Dean Emeritus, University of Nigeria (UNN) and National Consultant to UN Women and House of Representatives, Prof. Joy Ezeilo in her keynote address on ‘Building knowledge around the five Gender Bills and the 1999 Constitution’, stressed that there was nothing outlandish about the five gender bills while bemoaning the exclusion of women’s legitimacy in the Nigerian constitution.

“The constitution of any country is important. When we are talking about the constitution, it is essential to include women in the constitution, this is founded in international law and the rights of women to participate in the government of their nation.

“The constitution of Nigeria has excluded female legitimacy. Women cannot hold themselves bound. It is important to have more women in politics,” Ezeilo stated.

WARDC Director, Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi who spoke on ‘Beyond the five gender bills -The unfinished gender business of the Buhari Administration’, said there were issues with the Nigerian government especially with taking affirmative action.

Hence, Akiyode-Afolabi made known that the women will continue to raise their voices and not take the back seat, stating: “There’s no retreat no surrender.”

On his part, CEO International Press Centre (IPC) Lanre Arogundade called on the media to right the anomaly surrounding women’s rights while amplifying the benefits of signing the sexual harassment bill into law and passage of the five gender bills in the ongoing constitutional amendment process in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, at the conclusion of the media engagement, the five hashtags – #BuharisignSHbillnow, #Sexualharassmentbill, #Considerfivegenderbill, #Affirmative and #Equalcitizenship were composed to further create public awareness of the gender and sexual harassment bills.