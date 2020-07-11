News

WARDC seeks community leaders’ support to end rape,

Following recent cases of rape in different parts of Nigeria, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), has called for partnership between government, institutions, Civil Society Organisations and community to end Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) in Nigeria. WARDC made the call in Lagos during the Capacitybuilding and consultative meeting with Grassroots women associations and leaders to better engaged men and boys on Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG), Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV), harmful practices and women and girls access to sexual rights and health rights, which was sponsored by the Joint European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN) Spotlight Initiative.

Speaking during the meeting attended by community women, who are leaders of civil society, religious and trade organisations in different parts of Lagos State, WARDC Executive Director, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, also implored the government to show zero tolerance to gender based violence.

She also stressed the need for the roles of traditional and community leaders in Lagos State in the campaign against rape and other gender- based violence in the state, noting that community sanctions to discourage raping and rapists will address gender-based violence at the community level.

