WARDC, UN, Spotlight Initiative adopt multi-sectoral approach for Lagos

The Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) with support from the joint European Union- United Nations Spotlight Initiative have collaborated with stakeholders to monitor interventions to end violence against women and girls in Lagos State.

The response of the stakeholders was made known at a two-day capacity development in Lagos for women’s rights organisations put together by Spotlight Initiatives, WARDC and executed in conjunction with the European Union and UN women. According to the consultant of the event, Dr. Princess Olufemi-Kayode, a multisectoral approach model, which would monitor and evaluate the system, would be developed to ensure effective implementation of the state action plan. The model, which is based on inter-institutional partnership and cooperation, would require a common philosophy for the partners involved.

