Wardorf Blu Hotels aims for the heights in Awka

Wardorf Blu Hotels, which is one of the newest additions to the hospitality space of Awka, the capital city of Anambra State, is presently making waves in the market due to its unique offerings and elegantly styled facilities. Combined, they have continued to elicit repeat visits from guests and also new guests who are impressed by the tales coming out of the hotel.

This record performance is not only attributed to the good quality of the hotel but also to the wealth of experience that the General Manager of the hotel, Uche Anusiem, has brought to bear on the management of the hotel. Employing his well honed skills and hands-on ethos, he has succeeded in rallying his team of experienced professionals towards the goal of offering customised and professionally curated services, with a touch of humanity, to guests of the hotel. Anusiem, who had spend a better part of his career at Nike Resort Enugu where he rose through the ranks to the top echelon, becoming the director of sales and marketing at a point, is sure footed about his mission at the hotel, disclosing that his sight is fixed on making Waldorf Blu Hotel the market leader in Awka.

He had a stint at Swiss International Beland Owerri, where he served as the Revenue and Commercial Manager before moving on to become the Head of Sales and Marketing of the hotel from where he moved to his new assignment at Wardorf Blu Hotel. ‘‘I aim to make Waldorf Blu Hotel the best luxury hotel in Awka,’’ he says to you, as he discloses that, ‘‘Waldorf Blu Hotel is positioned to capture high networth individuals and the corporate travel market, stressing that the hotel is ready to compete with other hotels in Awka. ‘‘We maintain appreciable occupan-cy rate with budget friendly staycation packages while satisfying our stakeholders with comfortable ADR,’’ he discloses of the performance of the hotel in recent time. Noting further that he is aware of the high level of competition in the city but he is unperturbed. However, he reckons with the threats that BON Hotels possess to his mission.

‘‘Hospitality competition in Awka is tense but our benchmark is BON Hotels,’’ he says, a realisation that comes from his vast experience and knowledge of the hospitality market as well as the operating environment, noting that once you understand your market and you have the right facility and offers the market the right services you are sure to attract appreciable share of the market. For the luxury hotel, the general manager notes that it caters for business travellers, leisure seekers, the government and local residents.

This is as he discloses that, ‘‘Waldorf Blu Hotel market module is largely 50 per cent leisure travels, 30 per cent conference/wedding, 10 per cent corporate travel and 10 per cent government business.’’ With an average occupancy of 60 per cent across all seasons of the year, the hotel surely is a top notch in the market. Among other services, Anusiem, notes that, ‘‘our entertainment packages are mainly Staycation discount, weekend getaways at the poolside, wedding destination offers and food and beverage specials.’’

Located within the precinct of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), about 20 minutes drive from Anambra International Cargo Airport and five minutes to the city centre, your discovery is that its strategic location as well as its serene and secured looks, makes it an attractive leisure haven for many locals and visitors to the city. Boosting four floors configuration, the hotel is an architectural masterpiece, with an inviting ambience, featuring 66 stylishly and elegantly fitted and furnished rooms of different categories.

It features among others such amenities as comfy king size bed, flat screen TV, with multiple satellite channels for news and entertainment, tea/coffee making machine, work station, safe box and fitted wardrobe as well as ensuite bathroom that is scented and fitted with freshly minted toiletries. While the hotel’s all – day restaurant offers well-curated African, national and Continental dishes, with it lounge and bar boosting a wide selection of drinks, ranging from wine, champagne, brandy, cocktails and mocktails to beverages.

Its Olympics size indoors swimming pool, with ample seat out area and pool bar, offers guests enough space to interact and unwind while enjoying cool dip and selection of good drinks and munchies. It offers also two halls of international standard that are fully equipped with modern conference facilities for hosting business meetings, conferences and social events. With its plush conference facilities, which are tailored towards attracting the MICE market, the general manager notes that, ‘‘we are redefining the meaning of Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) and leisure in Awka.’’

