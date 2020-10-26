News

Warehouse raids: Police arrest 52 palliative looters

Caleb Onwe 

After days of criminal warehouse raiding and looting of palliative items by hoodlums in Abuja, the Police said it has arrested about 52 persons. 
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Commissioner,  Bala Ciroma on Monday said various food materials carrying CACOVID labels were found with the arrested suspects.
Ciroma, who frowned at the continued display of lawlessness by hoodlums who have been looting both private and public warehouses, also  disclosed that Special forces had been deployed to protect strategic places.
According to him, some of the looted materials and food items from Jabi-Daki-biu, Idu Industrial Estate and Karimo have been recovered. 
He further stated that his men will not relent in their efforts to protect lives and properties, noting that the Inspector -General Police, IGP Mohammed  Adamu, had ordered full mobilization  personnel nationwide. 
“The Command has deployed tactical strategies such as diligent motorized and foot patrols, deployment of personnel to key infrastructures, collaboration with sister security agencies, partnership with community stakeholders and other covet strategies,” he said.

Our Reporters

