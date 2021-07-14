Warlords kill five over Ebonyi, Cross River land dispute

Warlords from Cross River State have killed five indigenes of Ali Ugwele, Ekoli-Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The victims were killed on their farms while harvesting cassava. A source claimed the warlords killed and allegedly ate the victims’ bodies to cover up their nefarious activities in the area. One of those who escaped from the warlords reportedly disclosed this. Ali Ugwele, Ekoli-Edda community, Ebonyi State and Erei community in Biasa Local Government Area of Cross River State have been at war over the control and ownership of a palm tree plantation.

There had been relative peace between both sides for some time until the recent attack on Ekoli-Edda people. The Chairman of Afikpo South Local Government Area, Dr. Eni Uduma Chima, expressed sadness over the incident. Chima said efforts were on to ensure the security of lives of the people of Ekoli- Edda community.

The chairman said he would not fold his arms and allow miscreants to rupture the peace in the community. He said: “On Monday July 12th, 2021. Ekoli Edda people of Afikpo South Local Government Area who went to farm at Aliugwelu, Ekoli Edda were attacked by Egbor people with their allies and masters from Enna in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Like this: Like Loading...