Metro & Crime

Warlords kill five over Ebonyi, Cross River land dispute

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Warlords from Cross River State have killed five indigenes of Ali Ugwele, Ekoli-Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The victims were killed on their farms while harvesting cassava. A source claimed the warlords killed and allegedly ate the victims’ bodies to cover up their nefarious activities in the area. One of those who escaped from the warlords reportedly disclosed this. Ali Ugwele, Ekoli-Edda community, Ebonyi State and Erei community in Biasa Local Government Area of Cross River State have been at war over the control and ownership of a palm tree plantation.

There had been relative peace between both sides for some time until the recent attack on Ekoli-Edda people. The Chairman of Afikpo South Local Government Area, Dr. Eni Uduma Chima, expressed sadness over the incident. Chima said efforts were on to ensure the security of lives of the people of Ekoli- Edda community.

The chairman said he would not fold his arms and allow miscreants to rupture the peace in the community. He said: “On Monday July 12th, 2021. Ekoli Edda people of Afikpo South Local Government Area who went to farm at Aliugwelu, Ekoli Edda were attacked by Egbor people with their allies and masters from Enna in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos Council boss dies days after winning APC Primary election

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olufunmi Rafiu Olatunji, the Chairman of the Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area in Lagos, has died. On Tuesday, his PR staff revealed this in a Facebook post. “With sorrow in our heart but in total submission to the will of Almighty Allah (S. W. T), we announce the passing, after a long battle […]
Metro & Crime

Troops intercept, arrest Benue’s most wanted criminal, Ghana

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Ortom: Go back and sin no more     Men of the Nigerian Army Tuesday intercepted a convoy conveying the notorious criminal in Benue State, Terwase Akwaza alias Ghana and whisked him away to Abuja for questioning.   Akwaza was being driven to the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital alongside other repentant criminals […]
Metro & Crime

Don’t conduct LG elections in 37 LCDAs, Group warns LASIEC

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ahead of the forthcoming local government election in Lagos State, a group, United Foundation for Survival and Sustainability, has advised the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), against conducting the poll in 37 Local Council Development  Areas (LCDAs). It said the exercise should only take place in 20 Local Government Areas, (LGAs), across the state. A statement by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica