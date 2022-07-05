News

Warner Music Group / Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund’s Sjf Repertoire Fund Announces Grantees In Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Warner Music Group / Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund’s Sjf Repertoire Fund Announces Grantees In Africa

The Warner Music Group / Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund (WMG/BFF SJF) has launched the SJF Repertoire Fund, an eight-year $10M ($1M for Sub-Saharan Africa) initiative that allows WMG employees in participating regions to get involved by nominating local organizations for grants of $5,000-$15,000 USD.

Like the Social Justice Fund, the Repertoire Fund will advance racial equity in education, arts and culture, and criminal justice reform, and all organizations are led by – and focused on – historically marginalized populations. 

On behalf of the WMG/ BFF SJF, Warner Music South Africa has announced its first set of SJF Repertoire Fund grantee partners for Sub-Saharan Africa, which include organizations across Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

“In the inaugural cycle of SJF Repertoire Fund in Sub-Saharan Africa, we were very deliberate in finding organizations not only reflective of the focus pillars but also across various countries to reflect the diversity of the continent,” says Temi Adeniji, Managing Director, Warner Music South Africa / SVP, Sub-Saharan Africa Strategy and SVP, Special Projects at WMG and also a Vice President of the WMG/BFF SJF.

Among the Nigerian grantees are The Sarz Academy (an NGO founded by Osabuohien Osaretin  – aka Sarz – to help creatives thrive in the entertainment business, especially emerging producers and songwriters), Rele Arts Foundation (the non-profit initiative for Rele Gallery that aims to engage and drive both the practice and reception of contemporary art in Nigeria, while exploring the role of art as a tool for social change and positive impact) and AgroEknor Farmers Education & Empowerment Program (the non-profit arm of AgroEknor established to support the development in the smallholder farmers’ communities in Northern Nigeria by providing smallholder farmers with education, land, access to capital and transaction support in order to reduce the barrier to entry for building sustainable small-scale farm enterprises).

Opeyemi Iredumare, a Founding Trustee at The Sarz Academy Foundation expressed his gratitude for the grant: “We are happy to have received this grant from the Warner Music Group/Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund’s SJF Repertoire Fund to advance our investment in developing creatives in Africa, especially to support in building an enabling environment that creates opportunities and access for Nigerian producers and artists. The grant will also allow us to further our goal of investment in people as a path to developing the Nigerian music industry through education and empowerment.”

“Support from the SJF Repertoire Fund will go towards bringing the eighth edition of the Young Contemporaries Program – created by the Rele Arts Foundation (RAF) in 2016 to support emerging artists working on the African continent, facilitating critical discourse, and situating contemporary African art practices in a broader, international context – to life,” says Adenrele Sonariwo, Director and Founder of the Rele Arts Foundation.

Timi Oke, CEO of AgroEknor, an impact-driven agribusiness, added: “Funds from this grant program will be transformative, as we continue to spearhead innovation and educational initiatives that deliver agriculture sustainability and socio-economic development in farmer communities across Nigeria.”

Full list of grantees are as follows:

African Leadership Academy (South Africa)
African Digital Media Institute (Kenya)
AgroEknor Farmers Education & Empowerment Program (Nigeria)
ArtNg (Nigeria)
Edugrant (Nigeria)
Fair Justice Initiative (Ghana)
Kids Haven (South Africa)
Rele Arts Foundation (Nigeria)
The Sarz Academy Academy Foundation (Nigeria)
The Tag Foundation (South Africa)
The Tomorrow Trust (South Africa)
Zoma Museum (Ethiopia)
WeThinkCode_ (South Africa)

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Climate: NiMET, HEDA warn about food crisis

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and Human and Environment Development Agenda (HEDA) Resource Centre, Lagos, have said a lack of reliable weather/ climate information and services in the agric sector is posing a threat to the attainment of food security and productivity.   They warned that if farmers continue to ignore reliable weather/climate information and […]
News

APC: We’re in consultation with everybody to choose running mate

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA

The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress has said the party is consultation with concerns to choose a running mate for the Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.   The party also said they do not expect the media or leaders to be raising issues of ethnicity or religion in making decisions of a […]
News Top Stories

We’ll resolve political crisis in Mali, says ECOWAS chair

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic has said the sub-regional organisation will do all it could to mitigate the political crisis in Mali, after many hours of consultations in the nation’s capital, Bamako, on Thursday. The meeting, attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, host […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica