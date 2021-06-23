Warren Buffet resigns from Gates Foundation amid divorce row

Warren Buffett, chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway, an American multinational conglomerate company, has announced his resignation as trustee at Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMG)

The billionaire investor disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

In May, Bill Gates and his wife Melinda, co-founders of the foundation, filed for divorce after 27 years of marriage but pledged to continue their philanthropic work together.

The 21-year-old foundation has become one of the most powerful and influential forces in global public health, spending more than $50 billion over the past two decades to bring a business approach to combating poverty and disease.

“For years I have been a trustee – an inactive trustee at that – of only one recipient of my funds, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. I am now resigning from that post, just as I have done at all corporate boards other than Berkshire’s,” Buffet said in a statement.

Like this: Like Loading...