Warri stool: Okowa breaks silence, backs new Olu-designate, Emiko

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday broke his silence on the succession crisis rocking the throne of Olu of Warri in Itsekiri Kingdom of the state following the demise of their monarch, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, whom joined his ancestors few months ago. This was as the governor in a well-worded letter of condolences, formally condoled with the people of the Kingdom over the death of their monarch. Okowa, therefore, hailed the emergence of Prince Tsola Emiko and called on the Itsekiri people to give him their full support, even as he urged the Olu Advisory Council to do its best to unite everyone and ensure that there was peace in Warri Kingdom. The state government had three days ago distanced itself from the crisis and maintained that the incumbent administration in the state was not aware of Olu’s death. Prior to this, the Presidency, through the Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Femi Adesina, had two weeks ago condoled and congratulated the Olu-designate, Prince Tsola Emiko. But, a letter was said to have formally been presented to the governor to notify him of the demise of the monarch by the Olu Advisory Council led by the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Johnson Omatseye. Governor Okowa, who received members of the Olu of Warri Advisory Council at the Government House in Asaba, the state capital, yesterday said the departed Olu was an epitome of peace, who built bridges across ethnic divides in the country. He said that the late Ogiame contributed immensely to the peace and development not only of Warri Kingdom, but also the state and the country in general. The governor said: “I want to truly condole with the entire Itsekiri nation on the passing of Ogiame Ikenwoli, the king who believed in peace. He set out to visit other monarchs to establish partnership and friendship, and these partnerships he built had helped in a long way in improving on the peace in the state and helped to bring various kingdoms together. “We thank God for the life of His Royal Majesty, who has gone to the great beyond and I pray that the Itsekiri nation will continue to work for peace because he was an epitome of peace.”

Like this: Like Loading...