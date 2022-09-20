Warri Wolves get new management board

The Delta State Sports Commission has sacked the management of the Warri Wolves Football Club, led by Comrade Moses Etu, with immediate effect.

Etu, a two-time Chairman of the Club, led the team out of relegation in 2020 but the Seasiders were relegated the next season with the Oil City Landlords failing to gain promotion in the just concluded season after finishing behind eventual Group B2 winners Bayelsa United.

The chairman of the Commission, Chief Tonobok Okowa yesterday said, Mr. Neville Ambekederemo has been appointment to take charge immediately as the new Chairman of the club.

Also, Tonobok ordered the elsewhile management to handover all the belongings to the Club to the new management. He commended Etu and his team for their service over the years and wished them well in their future endeavours.

