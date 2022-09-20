Sports

Warri Wolves get new management board

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA Comment(0)

The Delta State Sports Commission has sacked the management of the Warri Wolves Football Club, led by Comrade Moses Etu, with immediate effect.

 

Etu, a two-time Chairman of the Club, led the team out of relegation in 2020 but the Seasiders were relegated the next season with the Oil City Landlords failing to gain promotion in the just concluded season after finishing behind eventual Group B2 winners Bayelsa United.

 

The chairman of the Commission, Chief Tonobok Okowa yesterday said, Mr. Neville Ambekederemo has been appointment to take charge immediately as the new Chairman of the club.

 

Also, Tonobok ordered the elsewhile management to handover all the belongings to the Club to the new management. He commended Etu and his team for their service over the years and wished them well in their future endeavours.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

La Liga: Inter beat Milan go four clear at top

Posted on Author Reporter

  Romelu Lukaku is the first Inter player to score in four consecutive Milan derbies in Serie A since Benito Lorenzi in 1950 Lautaro Martinez’s double helped Inter Milan to an impressive derby win over AC Milan as they opened up a four-point gap at the top of Serie A. Martinez’s early header laid the […]
Sports

Youth and Sports ministry gets 140bn boost

Posted on Author Temitayo Durowoju

The ministry of Youth and Sports has been given a boost of 40 billion as the Federal Executive Council approved National Development Plan (NDP) for the ministry for a period of four years, (2021-2025.) For the first time in the history of Nigeria National Development Plan, Sports under the leadership of Sunday Dare is now […]
Sports

Pressure ruined U-23 Eagles’ chances at Rwanda 2016 CHAN –Osas Okoro

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Enugu Rangers’ star, Osas Okoro, in this interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA shed some light on the behind-thescenes problems that contributed to the elimination of the home-based Super Eagles team in the group stages of the 2016 CHAN. Excerpts… How did your career start? It started a long time ago, and I am very grateful to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica