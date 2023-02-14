Warring Benue communities agree to cease hostilities

Two warring communities in Otukpa in the Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State – Ai-Ogbochayi in Ai-Oono Ward 1 and Ai- Ogboji in Ai-Oono Ward II – have agreed to cease all forms of hostilities to give the state government a chance to resolve their dispute.

This was the high point of the peace meeting at Government House presided over by Deputy Governor Benson Abounu. The meeting, which had in attendance the Security Adviser to the Governor Paul Hemba, traditional rulers, clerics, women, and youth leaders from the area, further resolved that the Ai-Ogboji people, some of who fled after their homes were burnt should be allowed to return to rebuild their houses. It was resolved that for peace to reign further exploitation of economic trees in the area should be put on hold. Abounu expressed the government’s disappointment with the Ai-Oono brothers for allowing a little disagreement between them to turn violent, leading to the burning of houses.

