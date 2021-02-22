Warring Oyo APC factions reconcile, pledge to work together

Some leaders of the Ajimobi Legacy Forum (ALF) and the Unity Group (UG), two warring factions of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State (APC) met yesterday in Ibadan, the state capital resolving to work together in the interest of the party.

The meeting, which was held at the residence of the Ogbomoso born chieftain of the APC, Senator Ayo Adeseun, had in attendance former Minister of Communication, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu; Senator Femi Lanlehin, who contested the last general election on the platform of the African Democratic Party (ADC); Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, Chairman of the National Lottery Regulation Commission; Alhaji Isiaka Alimi, Barrister Micheal Lana, Alhaji Abu Gbadamosi for the Unity Group, while the Ajimobi Legacy Forum team was led by Chief Kunle Sanda, Chairman of the board of the National Cereal Research Institute (NCRI); a former member of the House of Representatives, Folake Olunloyo-Oshinowo; Chairman, Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGON), Hon Ayodeji Abass Aleshinloye; Hon former Chairman of Labour Party in Oyo State, Gbenga Olayemi and immediate past Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy, Mr Bolaji Tunji.

At the end of the deliberation which was presided over by Alhaji Abu Gbadamosi, the meeting agreed to work together while the coming together has clearly shown that the reconciliation effort started by the late former Governor Abiola Ajimobi has yielded positive result.

