was never booed in Kogi – Kwankwaso

The Kwankwaso Presidential Council yesterday described the negative news carried out against Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso by some media, as mischief and shameful. Kwankwaso, who is the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), was reported in a section of the media that he was booed and pelted with objects on his convoy during his brief visit to his party secretariat in Kogi State.

Describing the news as fake, spokesman of the campaign council, Ladipo Johnson, said the report was sponsored by mischief makers. Johnson, in a statement yesterday, said throughout Kwankwaso’s visit to Kogi East Senatorial District and Lokoja, no such incident was recorded, saying that instead, Lokoja was agog. The statement reads in part: “Our attention has been drawn to several media reports, which insinuate that the convoy of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party was attacked in Kogi State.”

 

