WASA enhances regimentation, promotes Family Values AVM Lubo

Author Flora Onwudiwe

The Commandant of the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi, Air Vice Marshal (AVM)Idi-Gamso Lubo traditions in the military that enhances regimentation and promotes Family values.

AVM Lubo, who was the special guest of honour, made the statement over the weekend,on the occasion of the year 2021 81 Division’s WASA held at 65 battalion parade ground at Bonny Camp, Lagos.

He said that, “The conduct of this year’s event is a right step towards sustaining one of age long traditions in the Nigerian Military not just the army which enhances regimentation.

“This occasion also serves as an avenue to promote family values as well as improve civil military relations amongst personnel and our host community”.

On the security challenges, he said that, “The security challenges confronting our dear land and the ones played by our men towards curtailing them is appreciated by the citizens, we should therefore note the detail in carrying out this noble task.”

On the just concluded field training exercise tagged Exercise STILL WATER that was conducted in Lagos , he said that, “I commend the efforts of the officers and Soldiers of 81 division for their untiring efforts in keeping their citizens safe, especially the successes that were recorded during the just concluded the Exercise Still Waters somewhere here around Lagos.

“The exercise led to the arrest of many criminal elements within and outside Lagos, which has greatly assisted in the peace that we now enjoy.”

Fielding questions from the journalists, the Chief host, General Officer Commanding, (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu said that, “The impact of the WASA is keeping our cultural heritage in Lagos here. It has also helped us bond in the military, we do not know tribe, religion or anything because we see ourselves as one, so anytime we come out you can see for yourselves everybody will look at things for one reason.”

On the high point for the period of one year, he said that, “The high point was the exercise Still Waters that we conducted, it afforded us the opportunity to interact with our host communities, interact with so many other communities, snippets of crimes here and there will also have the opportunity to nip it in the bud.”

“WASA is meant to strengthen social relationships among officers, soldiers and their families through cultural displays, musical performances and other regimental activities.”

 

