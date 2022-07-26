Wase: DSS submitted 44 security reports before Kuje prison attack

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase Tuesday disclosed that 44 security reports were submitted by the Department of State Services (DSS) to the Federal Government before the attack on the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja.

His disclosure was consequent upon the stepping down of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Hon. Abubakar Makki Yallemen on the proposed ban on the use of motorcycles nationwide by the Federal Government.

He said there was a need for the legislature to support the executive arm of government in order to contain the disturbing state of insecurity in the country.

Yalleman had in his motion submitted that banning commercial motorcycle operations across the country as a means of curtailing security challenges, the welfare and wellbeing of the citizenry should be considered foremost as the Federal Government has not offered palliatives measures to cushion the expected effects of the ban

He expressed concerns that the activities of bandits and kidnappers across the country had subjected victims’ families to serious psychological trauma even as they are forced to part with their hard-earned resources.

According to the lawmaker, the proposed ban on motorcycle operations will render millions of Nigerians jobless, which is not advisable for a nation grappling with high unemployment and poverty rate.

