Wase: Functional LG system’ll help address nation’s insecurity

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, yesterday said a virile local government system would help in addressing the present security challenges bedevilling the nation. Wase disclosed this in a goodwill message at a training organised for elected chairmen and councillors from Delta State in Abuja. He said: “My dream for the country is to have a very sound, virile, working local government system.

When you have that, one Nigeria achieved, I want to say all the security challenges we are having in this country will be resolved,” he stated. The deputy speaker noted that; “My prayer is that before the end of this administration, we should deliver on our constitutional amendment to provide a workable local government system that will truly be the third-tier of government. “Not the third-tier that when you do federation account allocation, some people will go and sit somewhere in small rooms, do all the cuttings and send out peanuts. Meanwhile, the bulk of the problems, be it infrastructure, insecurity and others are there at the grassroots.”

