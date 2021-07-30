Wase hails Buhari for establishment of Jos Orthopaedic hospital

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Orthopaedic Hospitals Management Board (Amendment) Act, 2021. President Buhari had on Monday, July 26 signed the Orthopedic Hospitals Management Board (Amendment) Act Cap 010 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 to provide for the establishment of the Orthopedic Hospital Jos Plateau State. The hospital, which is under the control of the Orthopedic Hospitals Management Board will be affiliated with the University teaching hospital Jos and will provide specialized orthopaedic treatment and medical services. Recall that the House of Representatives had on 24 March 2021 approved the amendment of the Orthopaedic Hospitals Management Board Laws to provide for the establishment of Orthopaedic Hospital in Jos. The bill, which was sponsored by the deputy speaker, will provide specialized orthopaedic treatment and other medical services. Speaking when he received the Governor of Plateau State Simon Lalong, who was in his house to commiserate with him over the death of his elder sister, Hajia Maryam, who passed on recently, Wase said the orthopaedic hospital would bring relief to the people of Plateau and the entire people of northcentral and northeast geopolitical zones. The deputy speaker further said, “On behalf of the good people of Plateau state, I wish to sincerely thank His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the bill and the Governor of Plateau State, his Excellency Dr Simon Bako Lalong for his untiring support in the processes that led to the passage and signing of this bill. Earlier in his remarks, Governor Lalong said he received the cheering news of the president’s assent to the amended Act with excitement and profound gratitude because of the impact it will have not only on the people of Plateau state, but the entire neighbouring states. Lalong also praised the deputy speaker for sponsoring the bill and following through with its passage and assent. He thanked the leadership of the National Assembly, members of the Plateau caucus in the National Assembly and other legislators who played a great role in supporting the passage of the amended Act. He assured of the cooperation of the Plateau State Government towards the successful take-off and operations of the Orthopaedic Hospital

