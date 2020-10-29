News

Wase sallies support for ongoing reforms

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, has congratulated Muslims Ummah as they celebrate the birth of the holy Prophet Muhammad (SWT). The deputy speaker, in his message marking this year’s Maulud, called on them to promote love, unity and understanding and also urged religious leaders to use the period to spread love, tolerance and support for the ongoing reforms by the Federal Government.

“As we mark this year’s Eid Maulud, I wish to rejoice with our Muslim brothers and sisters and to urge that we take advantage of the occasion to renew our bond of unity and to continue to pray for peace, progress and stability of the nation,” he said.

“I want to call on our youth to emulate the teachings and virtues of the holy prophet and always resist individuals or groups that may sow seeds of division and hatred among them by inciting violence and instigating them against each other.

“The life of Prophet Muhammad and his teachings is filled with piety, unity, charity,peaceful coexistence and good neighbourliness. I urge us all to emulate these virtues and live in peace as we march towards building a nation of our dream.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC loses 2,500 members to PDP in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

No fewer than 2,500 supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defected to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State at the weekend. Tarka is the country home of the leader of the APC in the state and Nigeria’s Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George […]
News

At UN, Belarus accuses western states of trying to sow ‘chaos, anarchy’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei accused Western countries on Saturday of attempting to sow “chaos and anarchy” in the former Soviet republic, which has been rocked by street protests since an election last month. “We are seeing attempts to destabilize the situation in the country,” he told the United Nations General Assembly in a […]
News

Pondei: NDDC’s impact helps to curb pipeline vandalism

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, yesterday said that the positive impact of the commission’s infrastructural projects and skills acquisition  programmes have helped to curb the incidence of pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta region. Pondei spoke when he hosted a contingent from the Nigerian Naval War College, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: