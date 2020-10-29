Wase sallies support for ongoing reforms

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, has congratulated Muslims Ummah as they celebrate the birth of the holy Prophet Muhammad (SWT). The deputy speaker, in his message marking this year’s Maulud, called on them to promote love, unity and understanding and also urged religious leaders to use the period to spread love, tolerance and support for the ongoing reforms by the Federal Government.

“As we mark this year’s Eid Maulud, I wish to rejoice with our Muslim brothers and sisters and to urge that we take advantage of the occasion to renew our bond of unity and to continue to pray for peace, progress and stability of the nation,” he said.

“I want to call on our youth to emulate the teachings and virtues of the holy prophet and always resist individuals or groups that may sow seeds of division and hatred among them by inciting violence and instigating them against each other.

“The life of Prophet Muhammad and his teachings is filled with piety, unity, charity,peaceful coexistence and good neighbourliness. I urge us all to emulate these virtues and live in peace as we march towards building a nation of our dream.”

