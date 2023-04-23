News

Wase stands no chance of being voted as Speaker- Reps-elect

Some members-elect, the House of Representatives, has shrugged off the ambition of Deputy Speaker Ahmed Wase to succeed Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker.

The newly elected members said Wase has no chance whatsoever of leading the lower legislative house in the 10th National Assembly.

Ahead of the inauguration of the next assembly in June, some returning and new members have begun to lobby their colleagues for the country’s fourth most-coveted position.

Among those touted to be in the race is Wase, the outgoing Deputy Speaker.

But the quest of the Plateau lawmaker seems to have suffered a snag over his personality issues.

A member-elect, who doesn’t want his name to be revealed described Wase as a “religious fanatic, a bigot and ethnic chauvinist that doesn’t fit into current day Nigerian reality.”

He said the Deputy Speaker has often shown to have dictatorial tendencies with a low tolerance for contrary views.

“Even though Wase is an experienced lawmaker, who has been in the hallowed chamber for more than a decade, his sectarian views always get the better of him whenever any issue is discussed in the Chamber,” the lawmaker-in-waiting said.

“Wase is notorious for involving himself in debates which he should not do as a presiding officer, and swaying debates or foisting a position on the House.

“This man is a known bigot. He is an extremist whose years in the House are all about controversies. No wonder, it was reported that Gbajabiamila opposed his ambition. Who won’t?

“As Chairman of the House Committee of the Whole, bills, motions, and petitions pass through him. Order 7 Rule 2(2) of the House states that ‘the Deputy Speaker shall be the chairman of the whole House’.

“However, Wase used this office against perceived enemies. His depravity came to the fore during the passage of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill and Petroleum Industry Bill, routinely showing a low tolerance for dissenting voices.

“Under the guise of guiding the House, Mr. Wase involves himself in disputes which he should not do as a presiding officer, swaying debates or foisting a position on the House.”

A returning member and senior stalwart of the All Progressives Congress added that Wase is like a bad commodity that the ruling party can’t sell to Nigerians no matter how well they package him.

He said Wase isn’t even the first choice from his state for the position, adding that his many sins are back to hunt him.

“Many Nigerians will recall how he refused to allow a petition by the Mutual Union of Tivs in America (MUTA) over the killings by suspected Fulani herders in Benue State. Now he wants the support of the Benue people,” he said.

“He once blatantly refused his colleague Shina Peller from raising a point of order to discuss the EndSARS protest that was raging across the country. There are countless other examples of his high-handedness and disregard for the Constitution.

“In fact, each time the Deputy Speaker perceives a threat to the interest of the North, he is quick to latch on to House Orders, which are not relevant to the subject of discourse. Even our party knows that serious opposition awaits should they try to impose Wase. He is a bad product.

“For the interest of the nation, Wase should just forget this futile mission. What is needed is a detribalized Nigerian with an unblemished record and a history of honesty, integrity, and equity. We need a unifier and not a bigot. “

Our Reporters

