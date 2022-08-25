News

Wase visits ex-Governor Dariye

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, on Tuesday visited the former Governor of Plateau State, chief Joshua Dariye to rejoice with him over his release from prison after being granted pardon by the President. The deputy speaker, while thanking God for his release, advised him to consider his imprisonment as an act of destiny and encourage him to forgive anyone that might have offended him. Wase told Dariye that he received the joyous news of his release, while he was in Wase to commiserate with the victims of the recent bandits’ attacks in some parts of the Wase federal constituency. He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for granting Dariye a state pardon, saying it is an opportunity for him to forgive and forget what happened in the past. Wase prayed to God to continue to give him good health so that the people of Plateau will continue to tap from his wisdom and experience.

Responding, Chief Dariye said he was highly encouraged by the love and care shown towards him by the Deputy Speaker, while appreciating God for his release, he thanked the Deputy for his words of encouragement, saying “you are a worthy ambassador of Plateau state”. He described the deputy speaker as a man of courage and a man of destiny, saying “as per as I’m concerned you are a worthy ambassador of Plateau state and we are proud of you” he stated.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

