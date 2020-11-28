Wasiu Babalola pledges new dawn for Institute of Hospitality UK-Nigeria International Branch

A new dawn beckons for the Nigerian hospitality industry as the Institute of Hospitality UK-Nigeria International Branch, as it newly elected Honourary Chairman, Dr. Wasiu Babalola, has pledged to take it to greater heights and ensure that members explore their full potential as well as reap the benefit of membership. Babalola disclosed this in his acceptance speech after being elected as the fourth honorary chairman of the branch during its recently held Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Radisson Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

He pledged to uphold the institute’s vision of supporting all members at every stage of their career and helping them reach their full potential as well as take advantage of the many advancement opportunities provided by the institute. Babalola, who succeeds Dayo Adesugba, is a thoroughbred professional, consultant and lecturer, with many years of experience in the industry and also a foundation member of the institute.

He was for six years the honorary secretary of the institute thereafter became its international twinning officer for a year and honorary vice chairman since 2017. IOH is the professional body for managers and aspiring managers working and studying in the hospitality, leisure and tourism industry.

It has members working in every sector of the industry and in over 100 countries around the world while the primary purpose of the institute is to promote professionalism through lifelong learning.

The Nigeria International Branch was created in 2010 and has remained the most vibrant International Branch outside the United Kingdom. The institute aims to support its members at every stage of their career and help them reach their full potential.

