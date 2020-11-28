Travel & Tourism

Wasiu Babalola pledges new dawn for Institute of Hospitality UK-Nigeria International Branch

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

A new dawn beckons for the Nigerian hospitality industry as the Institute of Hospitality UK-Nigeria International Branch, as it newly elected Honourary Chairman, Dr. Wasiu Babalola, has pledged to take it to greater heights and ensure that members explore their full potential as well as reap the benefit of membership. Babalola disclosed this in his acceptance speech after being elected as the fourth honorary chairman of the branch during its recently held Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Radisson Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

He pledged to uphold the institute’s vision of supporting all members at every stage of their career and helping them reach their full potential as well as take advantage of the many advancement opportunities provided by the institute. Babalola, who succeeds Dayo Adesugba, is a thoroughbred professional, consultant and lecturer, with many years of experience in the industry and also a foundation member of the institute.

He was for six years the honorary secretary of the institute thereafter became its international twinning officer for a year and honorary vice chairman since 2017. IOH is the professional body for managers and aspiring managers working and studying in the hospitality, leisure and tourism industry.

It has members working in every sector of the industry and in over 100 countries around the world while the primary purpose of the institute is to promote professionalism through lifelong learning.

The Nigeria International Branch was created in 2010 and has remained the most vibrant International Branch outside the United Kingdom. The institute aims to support its members at every stage of their career and help them reach their full potential.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

OSUN TOURISM: Oyetola says Vision 30-30 Reality will expand economy, commends Sterling Bank, other partners

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Osun State government has set the pace for its tourism development with Governor Adegboyega Oyetola disclosing that the Vision 30-30 Reality tourism master plan is geared at expanding the economic base of the state in the short and long term basis. This is even as he commended the Managing Director of Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman, […]
Travel & Tourism

Tunisia to host e-business meeting on tourism, others

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As part of the efforts to develop exchanges with African countries in the area of tourism, agriculture and other businesses, the Tunisian Export Promotion Centre is organising Tunisia Africa Ebusiness Meetings. This three-day e-meeting, which is scheduled to hold between November 18 and 20, is in collaboration with the German Cooperation Office, GIZ. Speaking on […]
Travel & Tourism

LUCKY GEORGE; My 20-year romance with TB Joshua, SCOAN, politics of Nigerian tourism

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lucky Onoriode George, an award winning travel journalist; 2006 winner of European Commission Lorenzo Natali Prize for Journalists Reporting Human Rights and Democracy; and publisher of African Travel Times Magazine, he recalled his over 20 years relationship with Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), the church and the politics of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: