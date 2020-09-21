News

WASSCE fraud: Delta sanctions 41 teachers, promotes one, threatens 14 schools

The Delta State government yesterday said it has sanctioned 41 teachers for promoting examination malpractice during the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the state.

 

The affected teachers were to suffer deferment of promotion by one year and banned from supervision of any school examination for a period of three years. But, Mary Mount College at Boji-Boji Owa, in Ika axis of Delta North, was found guilty and fined N100, 000. 00 as penalty to serve as deterrent to other schools.

 

The Principals and Examination Officers of 13 indicted public secondary schools and one private secondary school were issued with letters of warning by the Post-Primary Education Board (PPEB) over negligence of duty.

 

The Anointed Secondary School at Ubogo, in Udu Local Government Area, which was closed down last year for examination malpractice, was warned and reopened for full academic activities.

