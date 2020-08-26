News

WASSCE: Lagos Assembly visits schools, insists on COVID-19 protocols compliance

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comments Off on WASSCE: Lagos Assembly visits schools, insists on COVID-19 protocols compliance

In its effort to curtail the spread of coronavirus pandemic among Senior Secondary 3 students writing the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Education yesterday commenced visitation to some selected schools in the state to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

 

The Committee was led on the visit slated to last two weeks by its Chairman, Hon. Yinka Ogundimu representing Agege Constituency 2.

 

Ogundimu informed the schools visited that the purpose of the visit was to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state by ensuring that the schools complied with the protocols for the prevention of the spread of the Pandemic during the WASSCE exams.

 

Part of the observation of the committee in most of the schools visited was that the bags of the students were packed together instead of being spaced while they were writing the examination.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19 cases drop to record low as NCDC confirms 290 new infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  The number of new positive samples dropped on Monday with 290 new cases recorded in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in its update on Monday night. The new case count represented a decrease of 66 percent compared to the previous […]
News

CP: No policeman missing in Bayelsa Command

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Nkereuwem Akpan yesterday rose in defence of the Nigerian Police hierarchy in the allegation of conspiracy of silence levelled against the command by Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) over the recent killing of seven policemen attached to the command during a botched armed robbery operation in Ughelli, Delta State. This […]
News

No face mask, no boarding of flights – IATA

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has appealed to all travelerstowear facecovering during the travel journey for the safetyof all passengers and crew during COVID-19.   Wearing face coverings, according to the clearing house for global airlines is a key recommendation of the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) guidance for safe operations during the pandemic, […]

%d bloggers like this: