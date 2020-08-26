WASSCE: Lagos Assembly visits schools, insists on COVID-19 protocols compliance

In its effort to curtail the spread of coronavirus pandemic among Senior Secondary 3 students writing the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Education yesterday commenced visitation to some selected schools in the state to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

The Committee was led on the visit slated to last two weeks by its Chairman, Hon. Yinka Ogundimu representing Agege Constituency 2.

Ogundimu informed the schools visited that the purpose of the visit was to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state by ensuring that the schools complied with the protocols for the prevention of the spread of the Pandemic during the WASSCE exams.

Part of the observation of the committee in most of the schools visited was that the bags of the students were packed together instead of being spaced while they were writing the examination.

