WASSCE: Reps urge FG to reopen schools

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Federal Government to rescind its decision and halt the withdrawal of students from the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE). It also demanded that the government provide enabling environment for students to write their examination in accordance with NCDC guidelines.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion brought by Hon. Nnolim Nnaji (PDP, Enugu) and and six other lawmakers on the matter on the floor of the House.

Nnaji, while debating the motion, noted that the entire world was enmeshed in COVID-19 pandemic with its socio-economic consequences around the world which has resulted into loss of lives.

He further noted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) alongside otherhealth institutionsaroundtheworld were intensifying efforts towards the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that the West African School Certificate Examinations scheduled to hold between April 6th and June 5th, 2020 was shifted to between August 3rd and September 5th 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawmaker “observed that the choice of August 3rd to September 5th, 2020 period for the conduct of the examination was not arbitrarily set; rather, WAEC consulted extensively with the government of all the five countries that constitutes the council before arriving at the new date.

“Aware that the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, on Monday July 6, 2020 during a briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja announced that Nigeria would participate in the West African Senior School Examination scheduled between August 4, 2020 and September 5, 2020. “

Further aware that the minister of state also announced that school facilities would be available to the affected students for revision classes.

“Disturbed that on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, also announced that schools under the control of the Federal Government will not be opening for the forthcoming WAEC exams and urged state governments to toe the line of the Federal Government.

“Disturbed by the contradictory pronouncements of two officials of the Federal Government within such a short time.”

