WASSCE: Sokoto, Zamfara students count losses

Senior secondary school students in Sokoto and Zamfara states, who are unable to sit for the ongoing 2022 May/ June Diet of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), are blaming the government for their plight

As the 2022 May/June Diet of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is ongoing across the country, over 53,000 public Senior Secondary School (SS 3) students in Sokoto and Zamfara states, who missed the examination, are already counting their losses. Students from the two states were unable to sit for the examination owing to the two state governments’ failure to pay registration fees for WASSCE, conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), citing the heighten insecurity as reasons, as well as the attitude of the examination body towards resolution of disagreement between the states and Council. Meanwhile, WAEC had on May 9, during a press conference addressed by the Head of Nigeria Office (HNO), Mr. Patrick Areghan, on the level of preparation for the conduct of this year’s WASSCE, which is currently ongoing across all secondary schools in the country, announced that students in public secondary schools in the two states would not take part in this year’s May/June diet of WASSCE. With over 37,000 students and no fewer than 360 public secondary schools affected in Sokoto State, some 16,238 students in Zamfara State are affected. But, the Sokoto State Government blamed the development on insecurity as a major reason in view of the difficulty in presenting candidates before the deadline for registration. Stakeholders in the states’ education sector, especially parents, blamed the state governors for their utter negligence towards development of education and refusal in the last two years, to pay the Council for the students’ registration. They expressed worry over the development, saying this would have negative implications on the students’ education progress to higher institutions in the near future. Some parents, who spoke with New Telegraph in Sokoto on the issue and particularly the failure of the state government not to pay the students’ registration fees, described the situation as disturbing and worrisome. According to them, the development has shown to a large extent the disdain of the state government for education and the future of the children. But, the government insisted that the students can do without WASSCE, even as it argued further that the students wrote NABTEB and NECO last year, and some of them are currently studying in various universities in the country and overseas. Some students, who expressed dismay over the state government’s refusal to pay their registration fees, also frowned that when their peers in other states of the federation are presenting O’Level WASSCE, Sokoto State students will present only NECO. A SS 3 student in one of the public secondary schools in the state capital, wondered why the government should default in the payment of their WASSCE, saying non-writing of WASSCE might have negative implications on them in future. The students said: “In terms of admission into universities in the country, many universities, if not all, would first admit those applicants with WASSCE before considering candidates that possess NECO certificates. Aside from the fact that WAEC is globally recognised for admission into tertiary institutions, the state government is behaving as if all the students in the state would only be admitted into Sokoto State higher institutions. “What we all need the SSCE for is to process and secure admission into universities of our own, but now we only rely on NECO. The state government should do something urgently to return WASSCE to the state. There is more to it than the issue of insecurity.” Criticising the government over the issue, a parent said: “One wondered why Sokoto State out of all the 36 states in the country is unable to pay WAEC for registration of its students, citing insecurity; when states such as Borno, Yobe, Benue and Kaduna, among others could register their students every year for WASSCE. However, they flayed the attitude of the state government towards proper funding of education, stating that for Sokoto State students not to write WASSCE for two consecutive years has shown that the government has demonstrated expected commitment to the education development of the children in the state. Responding, the state government said it was not indebted to WAEC as the examination body erroneously claimed, saying from 2016 to 2020, the state government paid a total of N1,655,328.300 billion for 119,318 candidates to WAEC; just as the sum of N1,091,544.250 billion was paid to NECO for 111,703 candidates within the same period. “In 2020 alone this administration spent over N260 million on WAEC registration fees for the state’s prospective candidates,” it added. But, Alhaji Aminu Idris Sokoto, who has a son in SS3 in one of the public secondary schools in the state capital, said the decision of the state government not to pay WAEC was disturbing and raising concerns among parents. He said the refusal to pay the students’ registration for WASSCE, left them as parents, to accept their fate because not many parents could afford to pay or register their wards in private schools to sit for the SSCE. Idris, however, stated that he was personally saddened by the decision and action of the state government since WASSCE is the best alternative for the children due to its global recognition and acceptability of WAEC examinations for entry into higher institutions. Also, a parent and civil servant, who did not want his name in the print, said although he depends on his monthly salary and as such could not afford to enrol his children in private schools. Expressing worry over the development, which they described as “retrogressive and insensitivity,” some parents in Zamfara State, however, condemned the state government for its gross negligence of the children’s education. Lamenting the government’s action over the continued nonregistration of the students in the state’s public secondary schools for WASSCE, some of them said that they were compelled to register their wards in private schools in order to secure a hitchfree sitting of the children for WAEC and NECO examinations. A parent, who has four children in SSCE class, Sani Aminu Baba, told New Telegraph that he preferred to register his children in private school in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, for the fear of refusal or inability of the state government to pay for the students’ registration fees for WAEC/NECO examinations for the year 2022. When contacted on the development, the Chairman of Sokoto State School Based Management Committee, Junaidu Umar Jabo, said although it was not the best decision by the state government, it was caused by the insincerity on the part of WAEC, the examination body. “I was part of the board meeting when it was decided that our children should write the 2022 WAEC and the names of our candidates were submitted, but WAEC refused to give them their PINs until the payment of 40 per cent of the total registration fees despite the fact that the state is not owing the Council a dime,” Jabo stated. Meanwhile, the State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Schools, Alhaji Muhammad Bello Gwaiwa, traced the crisis to existing misunderstanding between WAEC and the state government. The unresolved misunderstanding resulted in non-registration of the students in public secondary schools across the 23 local government areas of the state last year. Reacting to the issue, the state government said it has been paying the examination fees to NECO, WAEC and NABTEB for the final year students in all the public schools across the state. Speaking further, Gwiwa recalled that the problems began last year when WAEC developed new software for students’ registration nationwide. According to him, in the new software, the names of Sokoto State students were distorted, where for instance, a student whose name is Danladi appeared as Banladi on the new platform and the students’ details like date of birth and others were missing out or not uploaded. Gwiwa stated: “When we realised that there are problems, the state government notified WAEC and at the same time pleaded with the Council to correct the irregularities so that our students would not have any problem with their certificates after writing the examination. “But to our surprise, the Council refused to correct the irregularities despite a series of reminders through four letters written to the Council requesting WAEC to effect the corrections, as all efforts were in vain.” Gwiwa explained that it was after the receipt of the fourth letter that WAEC finally agreed to effect the corrections, but not without conditions that the state government will pay N5,000 for each correction made, which means that if three letters were corrected on a student’s name, the government will pay N15,000. He further said that when we added the money, we realised that it amounted to several millions of naira, explaining that the Council also requested the state government to pay additional N100,000 for each school where students’ names were corrected. The Commissioner, who noted that Sokoto State has over 360 schools with 36,000 prospective SSCE students, however, told the WAEC that the state government could not pay such money since the errors were from the Council and not the state Ministry of Education or the Sokoto State government. Similarly, Gwiwa said that the ministry also complained to the Federal Ministry of Education being the representative of the Minister in the Board of WAEC, which intervened but to no avail. He said: “This year, the Council came to us for resolution and we agreed that our children would write the May/June examination. We have 37,000 students that will write final year examinations this year. We submitted their names and asked for their individual PIN Number, which is the normal procedure. “But, WAEC declined our request that we must make a 40 per cent down payment before they can release the PIN number. These are the people who came and pleaded for peaceful resolution of the issue.” On the implications on the students’ progress for higher institution education, the Commissioner, however, insisted that the students can do without WASSCE, arguing further that the students wrote NABTEB and NECO last year and some of them are currently studying in various universities in the country and overseas. “So, WAEC does not have the monopoly because we have the National Examination Council (NECO) and other examination bodies,” Gwiwa said. However, in a statement signed by Muhammad Bello, the spokesman to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, further explained that the reason the state government did not enroll students for the WASCCE in the past two years was as a result of the Council’s refusal to furnish the government with details of its Tax Identification Number (TIN) that made the government to turn away from WAEC and looked elsewhere to enrol the students. “Instead of supplying the state government with the required financial propriety code, WAEC chose to ask for an advance payment of 40 per cent on the over 36,000 candidates proposed for sponsorship by the state government last year. The statement reads in part: “The state government was not indebted to WAEC as they erroneously claimed. “For instance, from 2016- 2020, the state government paid WAEC a total of N1,655,328.300 billion for 119,318 candidates, just as the sum of N1,091,544.250 billion was paid to NECO for 111,703 candidates within the same period. In 2020 alone this administration spent over N260 million on WAEC registration fees for prospective candidates. “Prior to this administration in the state, the Sokoto State government has engaged the services of both examination bodies (WAEC, NECO) to the tune of over N1.9 billion between 2000 and 2015. “Also, between 2016 and 2020, the sum of over N2.7 billion was spent on WAEC/NECO examination registration fees for our students. Also, between 2021 and 2022, the state government spent over N1.9 billion on the same project.” Following the refusal of the Zamfara State government to pay for the registration of its students to sit for the WASSCE, sources close to the state government said the students would write 2022 NECO examinations, instead of WASSCE. The government said that it had paid for the 16,238 registered students, who had already sat for the 2022 NECO Mock Examination and have adequately prepared for the 2022 NECO examinations, while the state is still awaiting the release of 2020 and 2021 SCCE by WAEC and NECO results. On the delay in the release of the 2020 and 2021 results, the state Executive Secretary of Examination Board, Zuwairiyya Abdu Gusau, said the part payment for the release of the two previous years had been paid by the Governor Bello Matawalle-led administration. Gusau, who further noted that she was directed by the state Government to expedite the process for the release of the awaiting results to be secured, noted that the present administration of Governor Matawalle had inherited among other liabilities, a backlog of payment for WAEC and NECO from the previous administration. “Immediately Governor Matawalle came on board in 2019, he approved the immediate payment for the release of outstanding results, and he did the same for the registered students to get an opportunity for writing the NECO examination,”Gusau reiterated.

