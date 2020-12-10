Business

Waste audit names Coca-Cola, others as top global plastic polluters

A report published by an international coalition of environmental activists identifies a number of companies that it stated are the world’s biggest plastic polluters and at the top of the list are the Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Nestle.

The 57-page report, titled “Demanding Corporate Accountability for Plastic Pollution,” was produced by the Philippines-based group Break Free From Plastic, which analyzed data generated by waste pickers who audited nearly 350,000 pieces of plastic in 55 countries. The audit was conducted mainly in countries in the Southern Hemisphere. The analysis said waste pickers found about 14,000 pieces from Coca-Cola in 51 countries, 5,200 pieces from PepsiCo in 43 nations and 8,600 pieces from Nestle in 37.

Other companies noted by the report include Unilever, Mondelez International, Mars, Procter & Gamble and Philip Morris International. “It’s not surprising to see the same big brands on the podium as the world’s top plastic polluters for three years in a row,” Abigail Aguilar, plastics campaign regional coordinator of Greenpeace Southeast Asia, said in a statement. “These companies claim to be addressing the plastic crisis yet they continue to invest in false solutions while teaming up with oil companies to produce even more plastic.

