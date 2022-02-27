Wasteful Man United held by Watford

Manchester United dropped two more points in their quest for a Champions League place as they were held at home by relegationthreatened Watford.

And the Red Devils left the field to boos after the goalless draw, despite dominating at Old Trafford. United had 22 shots against Roy Hodgson’s side but the only time they found the net, Cristiano Ronaldo was offside.

Ronaldo also hit a post and struck team-mate Anthony Elanga with a goal-bound shot. Elanga also failed to provide the finish to a flowing move, while Bruno Fernandes was unable to capitalise on two excellent first-half opportunities.

Watford might have scored themselves but Emmanuel Dennis’ effort lacked conviction and hit Raphael Varane before bouncing through to David de Gea. Victory for the visitors would have been completely against the run of play, although the point nudges them a bit closer to the clubs just outside the relegation zone.

The game was preceded by a show of solidarity with Ukraine after the Russian invasion, with both teams standing behind a banner proclaiming ‘Peace’ in a number of different languages, including Russian and Ukrainian.

