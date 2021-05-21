WASU lauds Dangote on employment generation

The West African Students’ Union (WASU) has commended the aggressive employment generation drive of the Aliko Dangote-led companies, urging other wealthy West African leaders to invest in industries that would rid the region of high unemployment rate.

President of WASU, Romans Pillah, in a press briefing held in Abuja yesterday, described Aliko Dangote as God-sent to the African continent and lauded him for employingmorethan200,000 youths in his companies. “As students, we are mostly scared of our future because of the high unemployment rate in our region, but with a man like Aliko Dangote, we are optimistic and only prayed for more Africans like him so as to totally eliminate the high scourge of unemployment in our continent as a whole.”

While urging Dangote to prevail on cement distributors across Nigeria to sell a little above the ex-factory price of N2,450, he said the attitude of the distributors and other middlemen, who were instrumental to the rise in the price of cement should be sanctioned. He further commended the doggedness and commitment of the Dangote Group to the industrialisation of the West African sub-region.

