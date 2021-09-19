In Matthew 26:41, Jesus said to His disciples: “watch and pray, that ye enter not into temptation: the spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak.”(Matthew 26:41). Jesus Christ, The greatest teacher Who ever lived and who liveth forevermore is going to teach us how to balance up our lives today.

What does it mean? to watch means: to exercise care, caution, or restraint about(something/ someone), to look, attentively observe something/someone over a period of time. Jesus emphatically repeated it over and over again: “Take ye heed, watch and pray: for ye know not when the time is.

For the Son of man is as a man taking a far journey, who left his house, and gave authority to his servants, and to every man his work, and commanded the porter to watch. Watch ye therefore: for ye know not when the master of the house cometh, at even, or at midnight, or at the cockcrowing, or in the morning: lest coming suddenly he find you sleeping.

And what I say unto you I say unto all, Watch.”(Mark 13:33-37). I believe we are getting it, that God expect us to both watch and pray. In order to correctly and scripturally watch, you must discover your God given purpose in life.

The reason God sent you here on the earth must be known to you. Scripturally, to watch means be at alert. To watch means to take responsibility for every good result we desire in our lives/career, to watch means to be as wise as serpent but as gentle as a dove(“gentility’ there means you should not be mischievous in your dealings, don’t endanger other people).

To watch and pray means to pay attention to the voice of the Holy Spirit, the voice of God as you pray.

To watch and pray means to do all that is necessary for your life to be meaningful while you are praying to God. Many people pray God for blessings but they fail to work hard, while some work hard without the right adequate knowledge, failure.

To watch means to pay close attention in order to avert danger from befalling you and others around you. Many people don’t care about their own personal security and the security of their household. Some people can spend days in prayers, talking to God alone, but failed to put prayers into action.

Every prayer demands action. That is the truth. Every prayer you are praying to God requires that you do certain things for your answer. Align your thoughts, sacrifice, holiness, deeds and relationships, etc, according to the laws of God. When you pray God for blessings, WORK! Yes, work, don’t seat at home expecting men and women to Start giving you money. That is what it means to watch and pray (Work and Pray).

Knowing who you are, what you really want, knowing your destination is what gives you a sense of destiny. No matter what you are going through in life your primary responsibility/your primary duty as a watchman is to first all watch, until you discover and know who you are. Habbakuk 2:1-2 say: “I will stand upon my watch, and set me upon the tower, and will watch to see what he will say unto me, and what I shall answer when I am reproved.

And the Lord answered me, and said, write the vision, and make it plain upon tables, that he may run that readeth it.” Friend, that is the foundation of every accurate watching, as a watchful Christian, you must begin by first watching and praying to God to give you the vision of your own life, your purpose here on the earth, that is your drive for every watching you’re gonna do in life.

Jesus in Matthew 26:30-46, knew who He was and so was awake to pray while His disciples could afford to dose-off sleeping. Watching is the hardest part of prayers, that is why many shy away from it. It’s time to pay attention to what God is saying to you about your life, your family, your community and your nation.

It’s is wrong to marry any man/woman based on dreams you had, or based on feelings or based on any voice you hear from your ear or heart. God no longer find wives for men, you must find your own woman/man by watching until you discover and know who you really are first, then afterwards, you will now be capable of having a strongvision- driven conviction in your heart to choose the right woman/man. As a matter of fact he/she will naturally gravitate towards you.

