Watch your utterances or face our wrath, Gani Adams tells ACF, Miyetti Allah

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday urged the Arewa Consultative Forum,(ACF) and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), to watch their utterances on insecurity in the region or risk the wrath of the Yoruba nation.

Speaking against the backdrop of the threats of war by the Northern group, and the herders association to attack the southwest in a reprisal mission, Aare Adams declared that any attempt by the north against the southwest will fail.

Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, expressed concerns about the security situation in the region, stating that threats of attack on the southwest can fuel further crisis in Ibarapa, Oyo and Ondo and will certainly affect the entire nation.

Adams stated further that the situation in the two states truly justified the huge security challenges perpetrated by herders, that had on several occasions kidnapped and killed many Yoruba in their various communities, adding that Yoruba were too well aware of the looming crisis in the country.

The Yoruba generalissimo, however, maintained that he would not be stampeded into falling into a pre-arranged trap by the political elite. “The apex organization in the North and the herders Association should watch their statements or face the wrath of the Yoruba nation.

“By their inciting statements, the north is beating war drums. But we will resist any attempt by the north to turn our region to war zone and no amount of threat will stop us from securing our region from killer herdsmen.

“From my findings, what is playing out in the last three days,(especially in the social media) it is evident that there are some enemies and political elements both within and outside our region, who are now using the bravery of Sunday Igboho as a coordinated attempt to soil my name, and also put my efforts in the past 28 years in the struggle to test.

“My silence in the last three days doesn’t portray me as a coward but by virtue of my position as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, I am bounded by my conscience and conviction to act accordingly when the time is right.

And I must also consult widely before taking any action. “What Igboho said was not even as damaging to the sanctity of the nation than the call for civil war by the ACF and the Miyetti Allah put together.

The killer herdsmen are the major problem but sadly the Federal Government remains silent.

“There are reports that the Fulani herdsmen have, in the past five years, killed over 300 Yoruba people from different communities while several other people have been kidnapped with abductors paying several billions as ransom”.

