Watch your utterances, Sanwo-Olu tells Christian leaders

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has cautioned Christian leaders and opinion moulders against reckless utterances that may worsen the security crises facing the nation, saying it’s time leaders refrain from making incendiary comments that could stoke divisions and violence.

 

The governor, who said that a crisis in Nigeria would be catastrophic for Africa, made the admonition at the 2021 Lagos State Interdenominational Divine Service (IDDS) held by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at The Apostolic Church in Ketu.

 

Speaking at the event with the theme: “A New Beginning, A New Dawn and A New Glory”,

 

Sanwo-Olu noted that the nation had faced difficult period in the past year, following economic downturn occasioned by the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and paralysing nationwide youth protests. Lagos, he said, became the epicentre of the crises, which kept the government on its toes. He said religious leaders must use their pulpits to preach peace and discourage war.

 

 

The governor said it was time for citizens to come together and give Nigeria the new beginning it deserved in surmounting the contemporary challenges the nation is facing.

 

The Southwest leader of CAN, Very Reverend Father Raphael Osegboun, decorated Sanwo-Olu as Grand Patron of the Lagos chapter of the association.

 

The appointment, he said, is based on the Christian body’s resolve to naturally fill the position with any sitting governor of Christian faith.

