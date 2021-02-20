Metro & Crime

Watch your utterances, Sanwo-Olu tells Christian Leaders

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has cautioned Christian leaders and opinion moulders against reckless utterances that may worsen the security crises facing the nation, saying it’s time leaders refrain from making incendiary comments that could stoke divisions and violence.

The governor, who said that a crisis in Nigeria would be catastrophic for Africa, made the admonition at the 2021 Lagos State Interdenominational Divine Service (IDDS) held by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at The Apostolic Church in Ketu.

Speaking at the event with the theme: “A New Beginning, A New Dawn and A New Glory”, Sanwo-Olu noted that the nation had faced difficult period in the past year, following economic downturn occasioned by the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and paralysing nationwide youth protests. Lagos, he said, became the epicentre of the crises, which kept the government on its toes.

He said religious leaders must use their pulpits to preach peace and discourage war. The governor said it was time for citizens to come together and give Nigeria the new beginning it deserved in surmounting the contemporary challenges the nation is facing.

He said: “It is time for sober reflection that must bring a new beginning for our nation. We have all witnessed the challenges of our country, but we need to be careful not to turn the observed crises into an ethnic or religious war. We need to guide against utterances that may stereotype anyone or their tribe. We have a duty to isolate criminals in our communities, rather than introducing tribal spin into every crime.

“Nigeria is the largest country in Africa. Where will we go? That’s why I said we need a new beginning and there are no other people that can help us lower the temperature and calm the frayed nerves than our religious leaders whose voices are well respected. As a nation, we have several battles to fight but we must refrain from adding political instability to the issues.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

