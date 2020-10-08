Water Bill: Bayelsa threatens legal challenge if passed into law

The Bayelsa State government on Thursday expressed the state government’s readiness to apply all necessary legal frameworks to reject any legislation by the National Assembly that would emanate from the Water Resources Bill.

The state described the proposed the National Water Resources Bill 2020 as another draconian Land Use Decree in disguise.

Speaking after the state’s Executive Council meeting, the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, through a press release by his media aide, Doubara Atasi, said that the bill has attracted wide condemnation across the country due to its controversial provisions aimed at seizing control of the country’s waterways.

In a joint press briefing, led by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Ayibaina Duba, the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the State, Biriyai Dambo (SAN), they said Council decided to oppose the bill because it negates the rights of Bayelsans, Niger Deltans and several other people in the country to enjoy their God-given resources.

Dambo, while pointing out some relevant sections of the Bill, noted that Section 62 seeks to deny indigenes especially the Niger Delta people of their ancestral lands and the freedom of fishing for business.

His words: “Section 62 of the Bill which states that any person who choose to undertake any of the activities in relation to water resources of this Bill, shall be licensed by the Commission.

“The essence of this is that, this Bill seeks to take away the freedom of not just the Niger Delta people but Nigerians at large, so if they start licensing the waterways activities, then you are encroaching on the freedom of the people and that is unacceptable.

“That is why Exco came to the conclusion that we reject this Bill and secondly, we shall also impress on members of the National Assembly from and outside this region to oppose this Bill with everything they have.”

