Water Bill inconsistent with Constitution –Govs

Nigerian governors have kicked against the reintroduction of the National Water Resources Bill, saying that the bill is inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The state chief executives at the end of their 5th teleconference meeting, yesterday, noted that the bill does not adequately address the interests of the states. Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Dr Kayode Fayemi, in a communiqué at end of the meeting, called for review of the bill, “with a view to accommodating the concerns of all states.”

The Ekiti State Governor disclosed that the governors agreed to spearhead the sixyear $500 million World Banksponsored Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (LPRES), which he said, “is aimed at improving the productivity, commercialisation, and resilience of targeted livestock production systems in Nigeria,” adding: “Governors unanimously decided to spearhead the programme in their states, particularly in areas such as institutional and innovation systems strengthening, livestock value-chain enhancement, crisis prevention and conflict mitigation as well as project coordination.” According to him, the meeting reviewed the Federal Government’s “response to the fallouts of the Russia- Ukraine war (including inflation and the rising food and nutrition crises), the continued impact of PMS subsidy on the fiscal headroom of governments, implications of NNPC’s new transition on federation revenues, as well as the widening divergence between the official and parallel market rate of the dollar on the currency.” This followed a presentation by the Minister of Finance, Budget & National Planning, Mrs Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed on the draft 2023 – 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP). The governor said it was part of the consultative process in the development of the Federal Government’s fiscal policy, as well as to share relevant macroeconomic and fiscal assumptions to help states prepare their Economic and Fiscal Update (EFU), FSP and Budget Policy Statement (BPS).

He added that the governors endorsed the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) programme, and were committed to set up an ad-hoc committee to steer the implementation of the programme in all states of the federation. “SABER is a three-year performance-based intervention jointly designed by the World Bank technical team and the PEBEC Secretariat with support from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Home Finance Department (HFD) and the NGF Secretariat to incentivise and strengthen the implementationof business-enabling reforms across Nigeria. SABER is technically a successor toStateFiscalTransparency, AccountabilityandSustainability (SFTAS),” he said.

He stated that the governors were committed to mobilising their state and local government teams for their primary health-care (PHC) leadership challenge. According tohim, governors would visit the PHC facilities, hold meetings with traditional leaders to discuss PHC, while the deputy governors would chair PHC task forces.

 

