Water hyacinth renders Onopa community people jobless

Aside the environmental degradation caused by oil exploration in the Niger Delta, there are other natural challenges these people are facing.

One of such is water hyacinth which has taken over some of the communities in Bayelsa State, thus making it very difficult for the folks to fish and get to their farms which are their major occupation in this part of the Delta.

Incidentally, water hyacinth, also known botanically as eichhornia crassipes, also constitutes an important part of an aquatic ecosystem. According to records, water hyacinth is used to treat waste water from dairies, tanneries, sugar factories, pulp and paper industries, palm oil mills, distilleries and other related enterprises.

The water hyacinth has also been found to have potential for use as a phytoremediation, i.e. plants used to clean up contaminated environments and many types of contaminants including metals, pesticides, explosives and oil.

They also help prevent wind, rain, and groundwater flow from carrying contaminants away from the site to surrounding areas or deeper underground. Water hyacinths can also be used as paper, organic fertilizers, in biogas production, human food, fibre and animal fodder.

However, despite all the economic values attached to water hyacinth, the Bayelsa State government seems to be looking the other way may, perhaps because of the money that already comes from crude oil.

Thus instead of the plant being a blessing it, however, has turned into curse for the people of Onopa community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

The community folks recently cried out calling on the state government and other relevant authorities to come to their aid by clearing the Epie Creek, of the weed, which is their major source of fishing.

Ironically, that community shares a boundary with the Government House which keeps one wondering why the government still turns a blind eye to that menace which has rendered the people helpless and idle.

A visit by New Telegraph to the bubbling community met the locals just idling around – a situation they said was not previously obtainable in the community. But the state government incidentally has some funds meant for these kinds of challenges called the ‘ecological fund’.

That fund originally is meant for situations like this but ironically, it is usually always channelled into other areas. Just in March during the transparency briefing, the state was said to have received about N57.77 million ecological funds. This was only in the month of Mach.

Of course these ecological funds have been coming to Bayelsa State without any tangible result shown to that effect as even erosion, flooding, oceanification, and other forms of environmental challenges continue to ravage this part of the country.

In 2019, Henry Seriake Dickson, the immediate past governor of the state and now the senator representing Bayelsa West senatorial district, had once been asked by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Preye Aganaba to give an account of a whooping N1, 212, 415,348.71 ecological fund received by his government.

Aganaba had accused Dickson as misleading the public concerning the fund insisting that: “The response of Dickis son’s misleading statement about coastal communities not benefiting from the ecological fund was rather simple.” He had said that: “Dickson should tell Bayelsans what he did with N1.212, 415,348.71 ecological funds received by the state government between June 2015 and November 2017.” Of course he didn’t explain the way about of the ecological funds before leaving to Abuja.

And now Governor Douye Diri has started advocating for the management of the funds. This fund is supposed to be used to better the lives of the people mostly those at the communities that suffer coastal erosion, oceanification and water hyacinth among other challenges.

He had expressed worry over the current situation where he said that the ecological fund was managed in Abuja by people that know little or nothing about the ecological problems of the states.

He had said: “These ecological issues are actually in the states but ecological funds are at the centre and managed by people who do not know anything about the ecological problems.”

When New Telegraph visited the community recently, a man in his early 30s, Godson Arthur, who carried a baby with another small boy in tow, complaining to the father of being seriously hungry, said: “This water hyacinth is an annual issue that disturbs us here. It seriously affects the fishermen and the farmers. “Initially before this time, what we had here was water lettuce.

That one is very easy for us to pull through. We can pull from here to the Yenagoa main river. Immediately we get to April to June, the current will push them out but this water hyacinth immediately it comes in April/June, the whole river will be blocked and taken over by it and there is nothing you can do about it.

“Like what happened last year, myself and two other men went and rescued two women over 50 who had gone to their farms and on their way back, the water hyacinth blocked them. They could not do anything.

They stayed in their boat until the next morning. It was the family members that discovered that their mothers had not come back.

“And the whole problem is caused by the bridge recently built by government which no longer allows the free flow of water hyacinth. Last year, we protested at the Government House.

They promised to do something about it and yet nothing has done. Had it been that government opened that place freely, this thing wouldn’t have been there.

“As I’m talking to you now, if you get to that bridge, you will see people walking on top of the water hyacinth. Even wheelbarrows can move on top of it because of the thickness of the water hyacinth. “We are really suffering especially us the fishermen.

Fishing is the only means of survival here and farming but now that this thing has happened, nobody is going anywhere. Everybody is stranded even our farms we cannot go and harvest our crops.” He appealed to government to open up the creek. “Let the government open up that place and allow the water hyacinth to flow out.

Then if they want to preserve it for medical purposes or for other reasons, let them do that latter for now let them open that water so that people will not be suffering like this.”

Another lady, Preye Angozimo, 28, who also farms and fishes said: “The water hyacinth has taken over everywhere and we bath in this river, we use the water to cook and wash our plates. We can’t do any of those things easily now.

We can’t even farm nor fish. If you had visited this community before, you will buy fish at cheap rate; but now it is very difficult to catch fish now because the river has been taken over by the water hyacinth.” Jeremiah Utavie said: “The place Dickis blocked because of the bridges that were constructed by the government. Let the government clear the place.

The farmers can’t go to their farms and bring their produce and plant has covered all the farms.” Earlier another member of the community, who spoke, Moris Alagoa, an environmental rights activist and a field worker of ERA Amarakine Wongsm said: “I am a farmer when I struggled to and fro my farm; I returned home with pains all over my abdomen and down to the waist.”

Also speaking, Mrs Joy Tamama, a retired civil servant, said: “My farm is at Yinaka/Bebelebiri. I used to use canoe from here to paddle to hospital waterside before going up to where my farm is. But now, there is no way; I can’t go through the creek with my canoe for a while now. “I had to pay and go by tricycle to Ovom.

Then I have to pay again to be ferried across the creek by canoe. From there I will move to my farm and do whatever I have to do and return through same way; spending money on transport.

A youth leader from the community, Obele Kenezibe Wilfred said: “We believe that this creek is a source of livelihood to thousands of people; both natives and people that are just living in this area.

So many people use the creek as source of livelihood; through fishing. If you look around the community waterfront you will see a lot of fishing nets; to corroborate what I am saying. And you know when a people’s means of livelihood is taken away; it can result to insecurity in the area.

“Despite the fact that Onopa community is the host to the Government House, we are facing this kind of menace. It is very wrong and; the youths are not happy at all.

Even though the youths and women of the community have gone out to protest, yet the government has done nothing about it. It is a wrong thing that the government is doing and we are very unsatisfied with it.”

Of course Bayelsa State was mentioned among one of the states to experience flooding this year by the Nigerian Metrological Agency. And the water hyacinth if not handled very carefully before the coming of the flood even the perennial one may likely contribute to the menace.

That was the reason why Bayelsa women at a workshop recently, organised by Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre, in Bayelsa called on the state government to make proper arrangement to mitigate the effects of the flood.

According to Madam Bassey Eke- Spiff, who spoke on behalf of the women: “There are no canals and you are talking of cleaning the gutters? “For me the government is not doing anything at all.

The gutters are generally very small. You are talking of building IDPs in July and August is always a terrible month when it comes to flooding.”

Speaking earlier, the representative of the Centre, Nelly Umoren said they had to organise the meeting based on the complaints of the women during the last meeting which took place in August last year. Mega City tried to get the state government’s reaction, but all the calls and text messages put across to the Commissioner for Environment, Iselema Gbarambiri, were not responded to.

