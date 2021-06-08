Water provision: Lagos community gets lifeline

A Christian foundation by the name Missionary House has put a smile on the faces of the people of Oke-Agbon area in Iwaya, Lagos, following the commissioning of the first borehole in the community.

Head of Missionary House, Dr. Rotimi Olokodana, who said the project was an assignment given to him by God, explained that the project was in accordance with one of their missions, nation building. He said that he had the inclination to build a borehole for the community after he concluded a crusade in the area.

According to him, upon seeing the deplor- able condition of the water in the area, he knew he had to take actionable steps to help the community.

Olokodana, whose next move is to build a borehole in Ajegunle, Lagos, said his foundation was also going to build a school for the community.

Describing the reaction of the community, Wole Olayiwola, an associate of Missionary House, said the people were not only thankful but also happy as the project was the first societal intervention in the area in a while.

The traditional leader of the community, Baale Anthony, who was overjoyed as the project was commissioned, was also given a Sumec Firman SPG 300 generator to power the borehole

