News

Water provision: Lagos community gets lifeline

Posted on Author Emmanuel Uti Comment(0)

 

A Christian foundation by the name Missionary House has put a smile on the faces of the people of Oke-Agbon area in Iwaya, Lagos, following the commissioning of the first borehole in the community.

 

Head of Missionary House, Dr. Rotimi Olokodana, who said the project was an assignment given to him by God, explained that the project was in accordance with one of their missions, nation building. He said that he had the inclination to build a borehole for the community after he concluded a crusade in the area.

 

According to him, upon seeing the deplor- able condition of the water in the area, he knew he had to take actionable steps to help the community.

 

Olokodana, whose next move is to build a borehole in Ajegunle, Lagos, said his foundation was also going to build a school for the community.

 

Describing the reaction of the community, Wole Olayiwola, an associate of Missionary House, said the people were not only thankful but also happy as the project was the first societal intervention in the area in a while.

 

The traditional leader of the community, Baale Anthony, who was overjoyed as the project was commissioned, was also given a Sumec Firman SPG 300 generator to power the borehole

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Florida shatters records with over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in single day

Posted on Author Reporter

  Florida shattered records on Thursday when it reported over 10,000 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day increase in the state since the pandemic started, according to a Reuters tally. Outbreaks in Texas, California, Florida and Arizona have helped the United States break records and send cases rising at rates not seen since April. In […]
News

INEC begins CVR training for staff from 18 states in Benin

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

The Independent National Electoral  Commission (INEC) on Monday began a Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) training for 36 members of staff from 18 states in Benin, Edo State. Participants were drawn from the South West, South East, South South states as well as Benue State and are expected to undergo a three-day training at a workshop […]
News

Union Bank responds to Lokoja branch closure by KGIRS

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Union Bank Nigeria Limited has said it will respond to the closure of its Lokoja Branch by the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) through the appropriate channels. It said the move was in an effort to ensure fair and proper assessment, and subsequently, prompt resolution of the situation and reduce the inconvenience to customers. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica