Water Resources Bill: Ortom backs Afenifere, Ohaneze, Middle Belt Forum

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom yesterday threw his weight behind the Afenifere, Ohaneze and Middle Belt Forum calling on the National Assembly to throw out the National Water Resources Bill before it in the interest of the country.

The trio of the socio-cultural groups had earlier rejected the controversial bill which was re-introduced in the House of Representatives last month. The groups had stated clearly that the bill “which we thought was dead with the last legislative session has arbitrarily been reintroduced in the House in a breach of its rules, legislative convention and provisions of the 1999 Constitution”.

The groups also called on all the communities opposed to the bill “meant to grab land around waterways for cattle herders, to organise commu-nity special sittings for their representatives to explain the meaning of this latest move and their roles in it.”

Governor Ortom who was reacting on the bill, called on the National Assembly to reject the bill as according to him, it is a clever way to bring all water sources (surface and underground) as well as river banks under the control of the Federal Government through its agencies and described it as anti-federalism and negates the right of Nigerians to their God-given resources.

Section 13 of the Bill, states thus: “In implementing the principles under subsection (2) of this section, the institutions established under this Act shall promote integrated water resources management and the coordinated management of land and water resources, surface water and ground water resources, river basins and adjacent marine and coastal environment and upstream and downstream interests.”

The governor, said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase that he is undoubtedly “convinced that those pushing for the passage of the bill at all costs have a surreptitious motive which is not yet clear to other Nigerians.” He described as curious, the reintroduction of the National Water Resources Bill, which was rejected in 2018 by the 8th Assembly.

Governor Ortom said the bill, in addition to its provisions which are at variance with the Land Use Act, is a disguised land-grabbing legislation designed to grant pastoralists unhindered access to river basins, adjacent marine and coastal environments across the country.

He maintained that the bill is another version of the illfated Ruga settlement which objective is to create grazing areas in the 36 states of the federation for herders and their livestock. Ortom commended sociocultural organisations such as Afenifere, Ohaneze and Middle Belt Forum for speaking against the reintroduction of the bill at the National Assembly.

The governor urged the federal lawmakers to act as true representatives of the people for the sake of posterity, and to remember that the destiny of the country lies in their hands. He advised Senators and members of the House of Representatives to toe the path of honour by rejecting the National Water Resources Bill like the 8th Assembly did.

