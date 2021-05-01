Water, sanitation, hygiene major issues in Cross River community

I never knew my child wasn’t growing –Mum

Not until recently, the Idoma-Ehom community, in the Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State, was far from modernity. Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH), nutrition, immunisation, birth registration and child protection had been major issues the people suffered from. But, the coming into the community by the United Nation Children’s Fund (UNICEF’s) Child Friendly Cities Initiative (CFCI), is changing all that. Isioma Madike, who was on tour of the community recently, tells the story of a life-changing intervention that is capable of catapulting the people of this rural setting into modern practices

Robust children are common sights in Idoma-Ehom community in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State. But there are naked kids with skeletal (shriveled) frames also in that neighbourhood. For the latter, their pictures cast a dark shadow over a rising Nigeria, where millions of children have inadequate nutrients that nurture their tiny bodies. Many of them are skinny, listless and sick even without their parents, especially mothers, knowing that something is wrong with them.

These mothers believe it’s nature, not knowing the kids lack sufficient nutrients needed for their proper growth. If such children survive, experts say, they will grow up shorter, weaker and less smart than their better-fed peers. Some of them weigh abnormally low, about half of what they should. Others are light as a leaf. Out of ignorance, their mothers jabbed their rib-protruding stomachs, infrequently, as if to assure themselves that all is well with them. There are many of such kids in this remote area, who are within the age bracket of between two and seven years.

A few of them are pipe-stem thin with rather large teeth jut from a somewhat perpetual open mouth etched on a face with skull-tight skin and buzz-cut hair. They often grit their teeth when they talk. On this day, for instance, Kate, who is a year and five months old, weighed a little above 7 kg and rested on the chest of her equally underweight mother. The little girl and her poor family live off their farming job. “You see her arms? They are almost the width of my thumb,” said Oluchi Bassey, as she carried her flabby, emaciated daughter with one palm.

“She is too weak. She can’t even sit by herself because she has been having malaria fever for some time now. Though we have been given her treatment in one of the chemist stores here; she is yet to recover fully. We were hoping that she would get well soon, not knowing that my baby was not growing well. “I have just been told what she lacks and things that I should do to correct the anomaly.

The United Nation Children’s Fund (UNICEF’s) and its Child Friendly Cities Initiative (CFCI), have indeed opened our eyes to life-changing, positive living that could help our health in this community, especially our children,’’ the distraught mother added. But, the local government coordinator and facilitator of CFCI in Biase, Aja Mba, told this reporter that Kate was indeed malnourished without the mother knowing it. According to Mba, Kate was one of the four out of the 14 children weighed that was not growing well.

Three of the children, including Kate she said, were considered malnourished according to our indices while the fourth one is overweight, which is considered, obese. Mba nonetheless,said the mothers have been told and lectured on what to do to get their children out of the situation they found themselves in.

She said: “Today, we are here again for the second day. We’ve done the community mapping, we’ve called meetings for community analysis and yesterday we did transient work and that is what led us to the community mapping. We’ve carried out weigh of children from 0-2 years. From the number of children we’ve weighed, about 14 of them, 10 of them are well nourished.

It means they are growing according to their age. “While, out of the other four, one is obese, and he’s five months old but doing exclusive breastfeeding. So, I think there are families that are born with obesity naturally because the child was delivered in the health centre here in the community and the bed weight, according to the health worker, was 4kg and now he weighs 9.5kg. So, the chart is showing us obesity.

However, the other three children are malnourished and underweight. “The women have been advised on what to do. In the process of weighing the children, I discovered that some of them are sick, and they got their treatment from a chemist instead of going to the health facility. I have equally lectured the women to always go to the health facility where they can be tested and given proper treatment each time their child is sick instead of patronising quarks, who may end up compounding their health problems.” Mba said that her CFCI team finished four-day training in the community before proceeding to the field to start implementing the CFCI activities as specified by UNICEF.

“Idoma is our first community. We have been here for four days and we carried out some activities like the introductory meetings and full exercise with the women. We also had a session with adolescent boys and girls and another session with the children.

“From there we prepared them for the CFCI, but before then, we did a medical expedition with the school children. The children were persuaded to point out the disease that affects them the most that made them to stop schooling and the expenses they incurred in the health facility. From there, we used one household as an example and the child said she gets sick of malaria twice in a year. “Each time she fell sick, she went to the health centre and she claimed that N2,000 was spent for treatment.

There are seven in her family and we used that to calculate the expenditure of a household in a year. After that the children came up with their slogan, which we now use for the CFCI high match. “The slogans are that their parents should pay their school fees and send them to school; build toilets for them so they would no longer defecate in the open to avoid diarrhea; they need clean and safe water to drink.

They now also know that immunisation is their right, so, they should be fully immunised and vitamin A should always be given to them as it is their right also. Those were the things they wrote on the placard that you saw before going out.” When this reporter asked Mba what the reactions from the community were concerning this new way of life her team is introducing to them, her response was that the community members are enthusiastic about the change they are being taught. Specifically, she said they were willing to start implementing the initiatives immediately.

“But what I discovered from the health worker is that the children cannot be weighed whenever they go for their routine checkup because there’s no weighing scale. I have talked with the mothers and they are willing to start using the health facility.

“They are also excited about immunising their children to avoid child-hood diseases and deaths as well as WASH and the other issues that we have been teaching them since we have been in this community,” Mba said. For 62-year-old Comfort Obu, CFCI has opened their eyes not only to see but to embrace modernity. Who would have thought that we contribute to what is ailing us? All the things highlighted, she said, are things “we never knew it had adverse effects on our health and those of our children. “Open defecation is a practice handed down to us from ages. We enjoyed it and never saw the need to use toilets. But little did we know that it attracts diseases to us.

We also have a good number of fruits here because we are predominantly farmers without realising that it helps our nutrition. Yet, the most painful is the practice of sending our children to work as maids to wealthy people without considering their future.

These are the things UNICEF and its partners have opened our eyes to see and we are grateful because it will help us live well and avoid unnecessary infant deaths in our land,” Obu said. Another young mother, who refused her name in print, told this reporter that she was happy when the officials informed her that her baby was growing well after weighing her child. “I thank God because it wasn’t as if I knew what I was giving to her.

Though I practiced exclusive breastfeeding not because I knew the importance but because I thought I was too poor to provide the food for him. “However, I’m now conscious of the kind of food we should be giving him, and I have also learnt about the importance of immunisation and proper hygiene. We have cucumber but we never knew its importance to our nutrition.

The city people will just come and buy them off and we would be happy for the little income we earn from it,” she said. Nkpa Oha, 40, and one of the volunteers of CFCI in Idoma-Ehom, believes in the positive change and development UNICEF’s CFCI is bringing to “our children and the community at large.

I am in a school system. Before now, our enrollment used to be very low but as a result of this project, children and parents are beginning to see and understand the need to go to school. “At the community level, our environment is blessed with so many natural things such as fruits, and other things we spent money on, like supplements, to make us look better. We’ve now come to understand that it’s the same things that we’ve been destroying around us.

So, many people have now seen the reason to preserve those natural things like vegetables, which we have in abundance without really considering them as part of our diet.” Oha said he was motivated into becoming one of the volunteers because he ordinarily likes to advocate for child well-being and that he loves and embraces wholeheartedly anything that’s related to community development. He said: “Before now, there used to be open defecation, but as we talk today, I took it upon myself to challenge that behaviour.

I show them the need to stop the habit and the need to find a better way to dispose of all their excreta. Today, we have a good percentage of people in my community who now own good toilets. “You know, people have their natural way of doing these things, which is just like a culture to them. So, for them to change from that old way to a new way of life was a big challenge. Now, we see hygiene as part of us and the child as being very precious to behold, nurture and cherish.

“But, I’d say that water is still a big issue here. Water because it’s paramount in our sanitation and hygiene practices. In our health and nutrition, water is also important. So, it’s central to other things. Let me also acknowledge that reception of this new way of life is warm in this community.”

Ibeh Okoibeh, Director, Local Government Health Authority and Pan-African Child Rights Forum (PACRF) coordinator in the local government said the communities appreciate UNICEF and its partners for this life-changing programme in the Biase Local Government.

“I want to thank God because we are privileged to be piloting this programme in this locality. So far, the programme is doing well because we were inaugurated sometimes in February and after that we went into selection of community facilitators.

When we finished with that, their training followed and Idoma- Ehom is one of the first communities they’re intervening in, and it has been awesome. The reception from the community has also been tremendous. “The community is appreciative of the programme and they have been giving us the necessary support.

For now, we don’t have much difference but being that this is a farming period, some of them are finding it difficult to come out for sensitisation. Birth registration is one of the issues here. Our assessment for birth registration is very low. I think it’s less than 10 per cent of the children that are enrolled. “I think the major problem is the non-availability of the birth certificates because sometimes ago when we did the programme, we registered them and gave it to them on the spot but now you come, they take your data and there’s no certificate. So, the people feel it’s of no use.

“What we are trying to do now is to synergize with the National Population Commission (NPC) in the state if they can make the birth certificates available in the villages or even in schools so that as they take the data of the child and issue certificates. “Another big issue here is school registration. The issue is that about 90 to 95 per cent of them are enrolled but we are targeting 100 per cent; so, it’s still a problem. We expect all children to get enrolled in school. In this community particularly, some of the children we found out are not in school when we asked them; some of them could be bold to tell us that they send their children to help their uncles or aunts somewhere as maids. “What we are doing is to sensitise the parents and give them education that that is not the best option and it is good for them to get their children enrolled.

I think why this is happening is because of ignorance and poverty. “Another issue is water. They are managing the streams they have here but as far as we are concerned, the streams are not the best because it’s subject to pollution. They can always pollute it, especially in this rainy season. The first and second rain that came flushed all dirt into the streams and that’s why we are having some cases of diarrhea and all this gastrointestinal issues. So, the only available safe water source we’ve got here was from a borehole but got spoilt and refurbishing it has been a problem.”

These are some of multiple deprivations and challenges children and women in Nigeria face in, especially rural communities. Many of these, however, are rooted in poverty and inequality. With this, many of them are vulnerable to disease, malnutrition, lack of education and numerous violations of their rights. These multiple deprivations, according to experts, are often mutually reinforcing.

The child-friendly community initiative therefore is a core strategy of UNICEF in Nigeria to achieve convergence in programming strategies and build on promising practices. CFCI provides a holistic and integrated approach that supports communities and local governments with child centered planning and service delivery, informed decision- making, and corresponding attitudes, behaviours, and practices to contribute to better outcomes for children.

Calabar is one of the CFCI cities in Nigeria and Idoma-Ehom happens to be one of the pilot communities of the initiative in Cross River State. The Theme of the CFCI is that every child and young person has the right to grow up in an environment where they feel safe and secure, have access to basic services and clean air and water; where they can play, learn, grow and where their voice is heard and matters.

The initiative, which targets those at the grassroots, is aimed at equipping communities with the requisite knowledge to make the right choices for children. The knowledge transfer approach in select communities will incorporate WASH, nutrition, child protection, and routine immunisation among others. A child rights-based approach is a framework that can be used by planners, decision-makers and front-line professionals working for children and young people. It can be used when designing, delivering, monitoring and evaluating local services for children. The approach brings together the vision of childhood set out in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the core tenets of a human rights-based approach. This child rights-based approach empowers children to be active citizens, capable of bringing about lasting and positive change for themselves, their communities and the environment. However, child participation is a fundamental right of every child, and lies at the heart of building a child-friendly city or community. Their active engagement is essential if the policies, services and facilities that they use or that affect them, are to reflect and address their concerns, ideas and priorities.

