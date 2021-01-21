News

Water scarcity hits Ebonyi as bag costs N220

In Ebonyi State, the popular Aqua Rapha drinking water has hit N220 per bag as a sachet now cost N20. of Aqua Rapha which was originally sold for N150 and N10 per sachet before the prices jumped last two weeks had made the essential drinking water exclusive for the rich. The Aqua Rapha drinking spring water being produced by Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN) of Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, Enugu-based Catholic Priest had become scarce in Ebonyi State, giving room for proliferation of other forms of drinking sachet waters otherwise known as pure water.

Since the dry season set in, there has been water scarcity in the state especially in Abakaliki, the state capital. A resident of the state, Esther Nworie said that not only that the price of the sachet waters was on the high side, the water was very scarce, urging the state government to save residents from water borne diseases that may occur as a result of water scarcity in the state. She said most of the sachets water in circulation in the state were water that may affect the health of the consumers. She called on concerned authorities and agencies to check them before being sold to desperate consumers.

Nworie said: “The way people rush these water call for concern because most of these water are not good; some taste salty while some have others tastes that are not good. We were taught in schools that one of the properties of water is tasteless but these sachets water are not so, they are hard waters with bad tastes. “If you make mistake and use them to cook food like rice in the morning, in the evening, the rice will be smelling and turn to water.

Is this what we should be passing through in this food scarcity period? “The state government should do the needful and address the problem of water in this state. why is it that every dry season, we will be facing big challenges to get water? Does it mean that the government can’t complete some of the water schemes the previous administration embarked on?”

