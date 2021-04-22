Water scarcity hits OAU, students fetch from stream

Students of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Tuesday, called on the management of the institution to find solutions to the stoppage of water supply to hostels on the campus. The students claimed that water supply to their various halls of residence was cut off on Friday. According to them, the development has exposed them to untold hardship and they have resorted to fetching water from a stream near their hostels.

Some of the students were seeing with buckets fetching water from a stream. A resident of the ETF Hall, who gave his name simply as Olayinka, said some buoyant students had been buying sachet water to cook and bathe, while the rest were fetching water from the stream. He stated: “But for some of us that cannot afford sachet water for such purposes, we have been going to the stream near our hostel to get water.”

