Water scarcity: Sachet water sellers hike price of commodity in UCH

Due to scarcity of water at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, where massive renovation of structures is on-going, sellers of sachet water within the hospital are currently making brisk business with the commodity as they have increased its cost.

The hospital management was carrying out renovation of old water pipes to give new life to potable water supply. The development had led to a cut in water supply, thus creating hardship for patients as water had for about five days not being available to flush toilets, wash clothes or bathe by patients on admission.

New Telegraph gathered yesterday that the sachet water christened, ‘UCH Grace Sachet Water,’ with NAFDAC registration number C1-5851L, being produced by UCH Grace CICS Multi Ventures, was the only approved sachet water in the hospital. A bag of the sachet water that had been selling between N100 and N120 before the renovation was now being sold between N150 and N200 in the hospital. When New Telegraph visited some shops in the hospital community, it was discovered that traders had hiked the price of a bag of sachet water to N150 and N200. While some sold a bag of water at N150, others insisted on selling at N160 while some other shops sold the same product at N200 a bag. Despite the hike, some patients’ relatives were seen car-rying bags of sachet water to the wards as there was no alternative solution to the water crisis. A patient, who was at the hospital for an eye examination, said he was pressed, but could not use the toilet for lack of water in the building.

